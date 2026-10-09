October 09, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

BB 20: Gullu body-shames Aamrapali Dubey, compares her to ‘Motu Patlu’ characters

BB 20: Gullu body-shames Aamrapali Dubey, compares her to ‘Motu Patlu’ characters

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bigg Boss 20 contestants Gullu Gullu and Amrapali Dubey got into a heated argument inside the house in the latest episode.

Gullu allegedly was seen body-shaming the actress during their exchange. In the heat of the argument, Gullu took a dig at Amrapali’s physical stamina, saying, “Do minute chalre hi thak jaati hai.” (She gets tired after walking for just two minutes). He also called her “Moti Buddhi” (thick-headed), with his remarks appearing to take a dig at her body structure as well.

The confrontation did not end there. After the fight, Gullu was seen sitting outside in the lawn, where he referred to Amrapali’s friendship with Love Gill as “Motu Patlu”.

The remark appeared to draw a comparison between the two cartoon characters, with Motu depicted as plump and Patlu as extremely thin, seemingly drawing parallels to the contrasting physical appearances of Amrapali and Lovepreet respectively.

The incident unfolded amid a series of confrontations inside the house. Amrapali and Gullu were seen engaging in a verbal war after Gullu accused Amrapali for adding fuel to Luv and Kanika's fight.

Amrapali retaliated saying she was supporting her good friend and not adding fuel to the fire, as accused by Gullu.

For the uninitiated, Kanika Mann and Luv Gill were seen locking heads post a Ration Task in the house. Luv played the task which eventually led the entire house leaving with no ration for the week.

This left Kanika fuming with rage upon seeing Luv not even feeling guilty about it.

–IANS

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