BB 19: Farrhana Bhatt asks Tanya Mittal not to be "chep" with Amaal Mallik, asks if she's in love with him

Mumbai Nov 3 (IANS) The latest promo video of Bigg Boss 19, released by the host channel on the social media account, shows Farrhana Bhatt questioning Tanya Mittal over her obsession with Amaal Mallik.

She was seen asking Tanya if she had any feelings for him. To which Tanya said that she only likes to take care of Amaal and that nobody will understand her emotions for him. She highlighted that while it's not love, it is just that she likes to take care of him and look after his well-being.

Farrhana asked Tanya to not look “chep” (clingy) despite the fact that Amaal had called Tanya his sister and suggested not to go gaga over him all the time. But Tanya was in no mood to understand or take her feedback constructively. For the united, Amaal, during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 19, went on to call Tanya sister-like and said that he had no other emotions for her.

Earlier, Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who appeared on the show as a guest, confronted Amaal and revealed that he had referred to Tanya as “cheap” (clingy). The revelation had come as a shock to Tanya, who had always considered Amaal one of her strongest allies and close friends in the house. Unable to contain her emotions, Tanya was seen crying inconsolably and distancing herself from him.

She repeatedly expressed how deeply she was hurt by the remark, especially since she trusted Amaal and leaned on him for support during difficult moments inside the BB 19 house. Amaal, who was visibly guilty, spent considerable time apologising to Tanya, urging her to forgive him. He was also seen telling her that he did not mean it in a derogatory way and never intended to hurt her.

He also admitted to regretting his choice of words. However, Tanya remained distant, giving him a cold response and maintaining that while things were okay, she felt emotionally shaken.

