Jabalpur cruise tragedy: PM Modi expresses grief; Army leads search operation

New Delhi/Jabalpur, May 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the tragic cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, where the death toll has reached nine and at least four passengers remain missing.

In a post by PMO India on X, PM Modi described the loss of lives as “extremely painful” and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

“The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected,” the PM said on X.

He also announced financial assistance for the victims. “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000,” he added.

Meanwhile, rescue and search operations have been intensified on the ground with the Indian Army joining civil authorities and disaster response teams in a coordinated effort to trace the missing passengers.

The Indian Army said its Madhya Bharat Area immediately launched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations after receiving a request from the district administration.

One Junior Commissioned Officer and 13 soldiers, including trained divers from the Shatrujeet Brigade, were airlifted to Jabalpur and deployed at the accident site.

In its official statement, the Army on Friday said, “Search and rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with civil administration, NDRF and SDRF teams. Despite extremely difficult underwater conditions, our personnel are working round the clock to trace the missing passengers and assist in recovery operations.”

Officials said the submerged cruise vessel remains stuck at a depth of nearly 20 feet in the Bargi Dam reservoir, making underwater visibility and recovery operations extremely challenging. Medical assistance has also been provided to rescued passengers at the Military Hospital in Jabalpur.

According to district administration officials, 28 passengers have been rescued so far, while three additional bodies were recovered in the morning, including that of a mother and her four-year-old son who were found together during the search operation. Their family had travelled from Delhi.

The accident occurred on April 30 when the tourist cruise lost balance and capsized following sudden strong winds and adverse weather conditions near Khamariya Island. Officials said the vessel overturned rapidly, leaving little time for passengers to react.

Rescue teams, including the Army, NDRF, and SDRF, continue joint operations using diving units, boats, aerial surveillance, and heavy machinery. Authorities have said search efforts will continue until all missing persons are traced.

--IANS

pd/dpb