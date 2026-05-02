Bargi cruise tragedy: Search op continues amid rough weather; bodies of 2 victims to be sent to TN

Jabalpur, May 2 (IANS) The coordinated search operation for four persons missing after the Bargi Dam cruise boat accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, continued on Saturday amid difficult weather conditions and strong water currents, by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 7:00 A.M., with divers and boats deployed across an expanded search area in an attempt to trace the missing persons.

However, the operation is being repeatedly disrupted due to strong winds and rising waves in the reservoir, forcing intermittent halts to ensure safety of personnel involved in the mission.

SDOP Anjul Ayank Mishra said the challenging conditions are requiring cautious execution of the search plan.

“The search is being conducted in phases as the weather remains unstable. Strong winds and the use of smaller boats make continuous operation risky, so brief pauses are necessary to ensure the safety of teams,” Mishra said.

SDOP Lokesh Dawar, who is overseeing the ground operation, confirmed that all agencies are working in close coordination.

“The rescue operation resumed around 6:00 A.M. today. NDRF, SDRF, and Army teams are continuously carrying out the search operation. The diving team has also been actively involved since morning. So far, no information has been received about additional survivors or recovered bodies,” Dawar stated.

On Friday evening, authorities retrieved the submerged cruise boat from the dam using heavy machinery after underwater divers conducted extensive searches inside the vessel.

When no missing individuals were found within, the boat was lifted and later dismantled on-site using a JCB excavator to ensure a thorough inspection.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department Ilaiyaraaja T., the Jabalpur Collector, and the Superintendent of Police, remained present throughout the operation, monitoring coordination between rescue agencies and administrative teams.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also initiated arrangements to transport the bodies of two deceased victims to Tamil Nadu. They will be airlifted to Trichy via Coimbatore after coordination with the bereaved families.

The incident involved 15 members of a family who were on an outing when the accident occurred. Among them was Kamaraj Arya, an employee of the Ordnance Factory Khamaria, along with his wife, children, and relatives. His 10-year-old son survived after being swept ashore and rescued by personnel present at the site.

So far, the bodies of two women — Kakulazhi (38) and Soubhagyam Alagan (42) — have been recovered.

However, Kamaraj Arya and two other family members remain missing as search operations continue without interruption, with rescue teams expanding efforts in the reservoir despite adverse conditions.

--IANS

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