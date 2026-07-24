July 24, 2026 7:04 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns (File image)

Dhaka, July 24 (IANS) Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin stepped down from office on Friday with the Speaker of the national Parliament formally accepting his resignation letter, the local media reported.

Shahabuddin, who assumed office in April 2023, was the only top constitutional office holder to hold the post since the July 2024 demonstrations. Although his tenure was due to end in April 2028, he resigned almost two years before its conclusion.

Speaking to Bangladesh’s leading newspaper 'The Daily Star', Shahabuddin cited health reasons for his resignation.

“I am suffering from various health complications. I have nothing more to add at this moment,” he said.

His resignation came amid reports that Shahabuddin held a telephonic conversation with the country's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while he was in London for medical treatment in May this year, 'Daily Star' reported, citing sources.

The report said that intelligence agencies subsequently learned about the conversation, following which the President was asked to step down.

However, a senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader claimed that the reported phone conversation was not the sole reason behind the anticipated resignation, terming the matter as "more complex".

Following the ouster of the Hasina-led Awami League government during the July 2024 protests, Shahabuddin's continuation as President became the focus of sustained political debate in the country, another leading Bangladeshi daily 'Prothom Alo' reported.

This latest development in Bangladesh’s fast-evolving political landscape comes amid the BNP-led government's growing crackdown on leaders associated with the Awami League.

It also followed Shahabuddin's recent claims that attempts had been made to overthrow him from office during the tenure of the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government

Earlier this year, in an interview with Bangladeshi Bengali daily 'Kaler Kantho' at Bangabhaban, his official residence in Dhaka, Shahabuddin asserted that he was excluded from key discussions during the one-and-a-half-year tenure of the interim government, alleging that conspiracies were hatched to overthrow him and that attempts were made to destabilise the country and create a constitutional vacuum.

“During those one and a half years, I have not been in any discussion, yet various conspiracies are being hatched against me. There have been many attempts to permanently destroy the peace and order of the country and create a constitutional vacuum,” he stated.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

India bats for 'meaningful cooperation' between SCO members to address global challenges

India bats for 'meaningful cooperation' between SCO members to address global challenges

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi been sensational, I'm glad that he has done well, says Sunil Joshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi been sensational, I'm glad that he has done well, says Sunil Joshi

Pep Guardiola turns down Italy coaching role, opts for managerial break

Guardiola turns down Italy coaching role, opts for managerial break

PM Modi ends the exam leak standoff, clears path for reform

PM Modi ends the exam leak standoff, clears path for reform

Re-aligned run-up has helped Ravi Bishnoi, says Sunil Joshi ahead of 2nd T20I

Re-aligned run-up has helped Ravi Bishnoi, says Sunil Joshi ahead of 2nd T20I

Mauritius at centre of India's diplomatic policy during PM Modi's tenure: Foreign Minister

Mauritius at centre of India's diplomatic policy during PM Modi's tenure: Foreign Minister

Isha Koppikar urges not to use 'dictatorship' word casually in protests; urges parents to teach children civics

Isha Koppikar urges not to use 'dictatorship' word casually in protests, urges parents to teach children civics

Sainyam wins silver in 10m air pistol at ISSF World Cup Hangzhou

Sainyam wins silver in 10m air pistol at ISSF World Cup Hangzhou

Amaal Mallik calls Tanishk Bagchi 'Zazooo of the music industry', says, '51 years ka buddha ho gaya hai'

Amaal Mallik calls Tanishk Bagchi 'Zazooo of the music industry', says, '51 years ka buddha ho gaya hai'

Centre tells Delhi HC every protest is videographed as accepted law-and-order measure

Centre tells Delhi HC every protest is videographed as accepted law-and-order measure