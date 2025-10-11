Bangladesh: Political parties to review draft of July Charter before signing

Dhaka, Oct 11 (IANS) Several political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), stated that they would make a final decision on signing the 'July National Charter-2025' after reviewing the complete draft, local media reported.

These latest developments come amid differences over the implementation process of the charter, particularly the timing of the referendum to secure public approval.

Reports suggest that while the BNP and its allies proposed holding the referendum alongside the national elections in February 2026, the Jamaat, NCP, and several others argued it should be held before the election.

The BNP maintained that holding the referendum concurrently with the national election would be the most practical and cost-effective.

“Our proposal — to hold the referendum on the day of the national election — is the most balanced and inclusive. Almost everyone agrees with it,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed as saying.

On the other hand, Jamaat, NCP, and several other parties stated that an earlier referendum would generate more public attention and participation.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdullah Mohammad Taher, who led Jamaat's side during the discussions with the consensus commission said, “We will first see what is in the July Charter and then sign it.”

Furthermore, Jamaat leader Mia Golam Porwar stated that the party will decide after seeing how consensus and differing views are reflected in the charter and how the referendum is structured and timed.

Meanwhile, the NCP joint convener Jabed Rasin, who represented the party in talks with NCC, said the party has not yet received the final copy of the charter and details of its implementation.

“We have not yet received the final copy of the July Charter. Besides, the process of its implementation has not yet been informed. NCP will decide its next steps based on the decision of the Consensus Commission,” Rasin stated.

On Wednesday, the NCC announced that it aimed to enable political parties to sign the July National Charter 2025 by October 16.

“The Commission will hand over its final recommendations to the government by October 10. There is a target to complete the formal signing of the July National Charter by the political parties on October 15 and 16,” Bangladeshi media outlet United News of Bangladesh (UNB) quoted Vice Chair of NCC Ali Riaz as saying.

Earlier in July, the second phase of discussions involving 30 political parties and the NCC was launched as political uncertainty and instability gripped the country.

Several political parties, including Jamaat, NCP, and Islami Andolan, raised objections to the draft of the July National Charter.

--IANS

scor/as