Bangladesh police arrests 1649 people following Hasina verdict

Dhaka, Nov 18 (IANS) At least 1,649 people have been arrested by Bangladesh police in 24 hours across the country following the death sentence of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, local media reported on Tuesday.

The verdict triggered incidents of vandalism with more than 40 vehicles set on fire and cocktails exploded in several parts of the country.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday pronounced a death sentence for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after it found her guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July of last year.

The ICT also convicted two of Hasina's top aides, sentencing former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years' imprisonment.

According to a message sent from police headquarters media wing on Tuesday, authorities seized 10 firearms, 30.5 kg of gunpowder, ammunition and cocktail bombs in the last 24 hours, Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.

Meanwhile, another five leaders and activists of Awami League were taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in separate raids across the capital.

Citing police sources, Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily 'Jugantor' reported that such operations will continue to prevent sabotage, sudden processions and political activities that could undermine law and order in the capital while legal proceedings are underway against those arrested.

Following the verdict, violence erupted in Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 on Monday, where clashes turned the area into a battlefield. As many as 50 people, including the security personnel, were reportedly injured.

The house of Bangladesh's founding father and Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is located in Dhanmondi 32.

Demonstrators blocked several highways and clashed with security forces who had been deployed in the capital city and other areas of the South Asian nation. The police resorted to batons, sound grenades, and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

Additionally, the house of former Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid in Kishoreganj district was attacked and vandalised late on Monday night.

After Hasina's sentencing, a procession was taken out in the area to celebrate the decision, when a mob of 20-30 men attacked the former President's home, reports Prothom Alo.

The situation remains grim in the South Asian nation in the aftermath of the verdict against the democratically-elected former Prime Minister Hasina.

