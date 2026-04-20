Bangladesh fuel crisis worsens; panic buying triggers long queues at petrol pumps

Dhaka, April 20 (IANS) As fuel prices surge in Bangladesh, long queues at petrol pumps due to panic buying persist, causing widespread disruption to daily life, despite repeated assurances from authorities of a stable fuel supply, local media reported on Monday.

The government announced the price hike through a gazette notification issued by the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Division on April 18, citing rising global oil market trends.

The diesel prices were increased by Bangladeshi taka (Tk) 15 per litre, octane by Tk 20, petrol by Tk 19, and kerosene by Tk 18, with the new rates taking effect on Sunday night.

Reports suggest that many, including private car owners, public transport operators and small business owners, are spending hours waiting to refuel -- leading to significant loss in working time and earnings.

Abdul Karim, a ride-sharing driver in Mirpur, said that the prolonged delays have taken a toll on his income.

"I usually complete 12 to 14 trips a day, but now I lose two to three hours just waiting in line for fuel. My daily earnings have dropped by nearly 30 per cent," leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying.

Expressing the frustration of managing her daily commute, school teacher Shahana Begum from Uttara said, "I waited almost one and a half hours to refuel last evening. It's becoming stressful to plan daily activities because you never know how long the queue will be," she added.

According to a senior official of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), short-term distribution adjustments and a surge in demand have put pressure on operations.

"There is no nationwide fuel shortage, but demand has increased sharply in recent days. Some stations face supply gaps due to transport scheduling issues," the official said, speaking to Dhaka Tribune on condition of anonymity.

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku termed the situation as "wartime", adding that global markets have already adjusted.

"Fuel must be purchased with foreign currency. By increasing prices slightly, we are trying to keep the situation at a tolerable level," he said, noting that war inevitably brings global repercussions.

M. Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, slammed the decision to raise fuel prices as a "breach of trust", saying the government had assured the public that prices would not be raised in mid-month.

"By violating their own rule of monthly adjustments, they have undermined credibility," he said.

While authorities maintain that there is no nationwide fuel shortage, persistent queues at petrol pumps underscore the flaws in distribution systems and waning public confidence.

Experts warn that without improved logistics, stronger communication, and long-term energy planning, similar situations are likely to recur, especially amid global market volatility.

--IANS

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