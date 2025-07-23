Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Pakistan in Dhaka thriller

Dhaka, July 22 (IANS) Bangladesh secured their maiden T20I series with a dramatic win over Pakistan, edging out the visitors by eight runs in a tense second match at a packed Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. The hosts, buoyed by a composed bowling display and a late batting charge, now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Defending 134, Bangladesh’s pacers – Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib – rose to the occasion with a disciplined bowling performance that rocked Pakistan’s top order. The visitors crumbled to a shocking 15/5 – their lowest score after losing five wickets in a T20I – within the first five overs.

Shoriful, playing in place of Taskin Ahmed, was particularly lethal, dismissing Mohammad Haris and Fakhar Zaman early. Tanzim’s double strike in the fifth over further derailed the chase as he removed both Nawazs – Hasan and Mohammad – in consecutive deliveries.

With Pakistan in disarray at 47/7, Faheem Ashraf waged a lone battle. The all-rounder launched a brave counter-attack, blasting a maiden T20I half-century, including three sixes and four boundaries. His 41-run ninth-wicket stand with Abbas Afridi briefly reignited Pakistan’s hopes.

Ashraf’s onslaught – including a 20-run over off Rishad Hossain – brought the equation down to 13 needed from the final over. But Mustafizur struck back, dismissing debutant Ahmed Daniyal and sealing the thrilling win with three balls to spare.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Bangladesh were in deep trouble at 28/4, courtesy of sharp spells from Pakistan’s rookies. Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal rattled the top order, with Daniyal removing dangerous hitters like Parvez Hossain Emon and Shamim Hossain.

It was Jaker Ali Anik, however, who turned the innings around. The wicketkeeper-batter struck a gutsy 55, launching five sixes in a late blitz that revived the innings. His 53-run stand with Mahedi Hasan Miraz (33 off 25) provided the platform, before he exploded in the death overs to lift Bangladesh to 133 all out – a total that proved just enough.

This landmark victory marks Bangladesh's first-ever T20I series win over Pakistan, proving a major confidence boost for a side that has endured inconsistent form in the format. For Pakistan, the loss exposes continued fragility in the batting department, particularly at the top, with major questions now looming ahead of the final match.

The two sides meet again on Wednesday, July 24, for the third and final T20I, with Bangladesh eyeing a clean sweep and Pakistan desperate to salvage pride.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 133 all out in 20 overs (Jaker Ali 55, Mahedi Hasan 33; Salman Mirza 2/17, Ahmed Daniyal 2/23) beat Pakistan 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Faheem Ashraf 51, Abbas Afridi 19; Shoriful Islam 3/17, Tanzim Hasan 2/23) by eight runs.

--IANS

hs/bsk/