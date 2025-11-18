Bangladesh: Battling crisis at home, Yunus govt continues to weaponize hate against India

Dhaka: The 2024 July Uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina's 15-year political tenure transformed Bangladesh's political landscape. With anti-Hasina forces grabbing power, the political culture shifted and Bangladesh's foreign policy took a spin as its old friend India came to be seen as an enemy overnight.

Anti-India sentiment was present in Bangladesh even during Hasina's tenure, especially nurtured by radical Islamists and Pakistan apologists. The reason was heightened bilateral ties reached between India and Bangladesh on multifaceted areas — from cultural diplomacy to reaching understanding on water and land sharing, to new connectivity projects - port, buses and railway - for economic cooperation to greater border security, thanks to joint counter-terrorism measures.

It was also the time Bangladesh's relations with Pakistan witnessed a thaw as under International Crimes Tribunal, war criminals mostly belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami who collaborated with Pakistan Army during 1971 Liberation War, were given death sentences and life imprisonment on charges of war crimes.

In the domestic sphere, Hasina's hard dealing of new terrorist offshoots, witnessed during 2013-17, aggravated radical Islamists who openly advocated against Bangladesh being a constitutionally secular state (an ideological stand of Awami League party). All these factors culminated in shaping a new narrative — Hasina "selling" Bangladesh's democracy to New Delhi.

Soon after the January 2024 election where Sheikh Hasina faced a decisive win, her political opponents doubled down on anti-India propaganda. First, they criticised New Delhi for congratulating Hasina at a time western countries raised concern over Bangladesh’s free and fair election. Then they blamed New Delhi for meddling in Dhaka’s internal affairs, alleging Narendra Modi government to have had a hand behind Hasina's victory in 12th parliamentary election. All these because New Delhi maintained a non-interventionist approach to any country's domestic politics, national election being one of them. Thus started the 'India Out' campaign in Bangladesh, mirroring Maldives' drive earlier in 2023. Nevertheless, this did not affect bilateral ties in any way and the campaign soon died because of low popularity.

After Hasina's deposition, the interim government's foreign policy recalibration underwent a paradigm shift — moving closer to erstwhile coloniser Pakistan while maintaining a cold distance with New Delhi. The Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus himself drew attention on many occasions for his provocative speeches antagonising New Delhi — from calling Bangladesh as the only guardian of Bay of Bengal for India's "landlocked" northeast states during his China visit in March to claiming that New Delhi "disliked" or "disapproved" of student protest in Bangladesh that ousted Hasina and insisting at the UNGA in September that SAARC is nearly defunct because of "politics of one country" (indirectly referring to India).

In this blame game, Yunus conveniently avoided the core issue of SAARC being defunct -- the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in India's Uri that undermined regional cooperation and led to cancellation of 19th SAARC Summit in Islamabad and boycott by neighbouring countries.

India, during the July Uprising, maintained diplomatic communication with Dhaka where it "observed developments closely". Moreover, New Delhi's focus during the unrest was to ensure security of Indian nationals, especially students, in Bangladesh and taking measures to avoid any breaches of border security.

It is common knowledge how post-Hasina, Bangladesh splurged into a deep law and order crisis, as violence of all kinds — gender, communal, ethnic, political — engulfed the country.

The consistent security lapse has created deep public distrust towards Bangladesh's law enforcement forces. The rise in mob violence and rampant acts of vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s murals went unchecked and unnoticed by the interim government. The demolition of Mujib’s private residence -32 Dhanmondi - in February, however, pulled widespread criticism from both within and outside Bangladesh.

Instead of taking accountability for its lacklustre attitude towards restoring law and order, the interim government pointed the finger at New Delhi, for “giving platform” to Sheikh Hasina to give speeches. In fact, this has been the persistent narrative of the interim government, every time it was questioned of lawlessness within the country, from violence in Gopalganj to Chittagong Hill Tract. The justification was always the same — Sheikh Hasina attempting to destabilise Bangladesh “with foreign help”, hinting at New Delhi.

Recently, Bangladesh registered a protest against India for Hasina's interviews published in Indian and foreign news outlets, alleging India to allow Hasina to make "hate speeches" that risk destabilising Bangladesh. India has reiterated that Hasina’s speeches are not New Delhi's diplomatic position but one made in her personal capacity. This is because India is a democracy where the press is not controlled, unlike Bangladesh that is going through a democracy deficit.

Moreover, Dhaka foreign advisor recently called India Foreign Secretary's remarks on hoping to see a "free, fair and inclusive election" in Bangladesh as “completely unwarranted”, claiming the national election as Dhaka’s "internal matter" and hence "not Delhi’s concern". Bizarrely, Dhaka has been appreciative of Western countries who too expressed hope to see a free and fair election in Bangladesh. The political climate in Bangladesh has turned more volatile because it has banned Awami League from contesting elections, triggering counter protests by party activists and supporters in the nation. The usual jibe of "foreign force destabilising Bangladesh" continues.

Bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh strained not because New Delhi turned its back but because Dhaka, under the interim government, has been weaponizing anti-India sentiment to hide its inefficiency.

In a recent attack on Awami League office in Gulistan, the video of miscreants vandalising a sculpture depicting Pakistan’s surrender to India during 1971 Liberation War became viral. It showed a man saying that if the image remained intact, League’s allies “might return and claim their roles”. Much like Pakistan, the interim government’s attempt at historical revisionism, especially of India’s role in the 1971 Liberation War, through textbook revision is no secret now.

--IANS

scor/as