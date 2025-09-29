Baloch leader writes to Trump over Pakistani military's human rights abuses in Balochistan

Washington, Sep 29 (IANS) Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, has written to the United States President Donald Trump, urging him to address the ongoing human rights violations committed by the Pakistani military in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

In a letter to President Trump, the Baloch leader highlighted the decades-long systematic repression by the Pakistani authorities across Balochistan, where people, land, and resources have been exploited without consent, and the world has largely ignored its cries for justice.

"The Pakistani military, dominated by a Punjabi elite, has used Balochistan's wealth as a bargaining chip in global deals, while subjecting the Baloch people to enforced disappearances, military operations, censorship, and economic disenfranchisement. Mr. President, this is not simply a regional issue; it is a moral one. It is about a nation fighting for its right to self-determination, to live freely, and to control its own resources," the letter detailed.

"You have often spoken of protecting sovereignty and standing up to injustice. We ask you now to extend that principle to the oppressed Baloch nation, whose suffering has been hidden behind a wall of state propaganda and strategic alliances," it added.

Emphasising that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), especially the Gwadar Seaport, has become a symbol of how Balochistan’s resources are being exploited without local consent, Chand said that these projects have not brought any benefit to the Baloch people, only more military checkpoints, more land grabs, and more displacement.

He asserted that China's presence in Balochistan is deeply resented by the locals, and their opposition is growing stronger day by day.

The Baloch leader urged President Trump to publicly recognise the right of the Baloch people to self-determination under international law and refrain from any agreements or strategic partnerships with Pakistan that involve Balochistan's resources without consulting the indigenous people.

He further called on to support international efforts to investigate and halt the genocide and cultural erasure of the Baloch people. Additionally, Chand appealed to Trump to encourage American and Western companies to avoid investments in CPEC or Pakistani-led projects in Balochistan that do not have the free, prior, and informed consent of the local population.

"History will remember those who stood with oppressed nations when they needed a voice. The Baloch are a proud, ancient people who have never accepted occupation, nor will they ever surrender their right to exist with dignity," read the letter.

"You can help bring global attention to their plight and ensure that the ideals of liberty and justice are not selectively applied. We urge you to stand with the Baloch, not with those who seek to silence them,” it concluded.

--IANS

scor/as