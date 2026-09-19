India and UK discuss further deepening bilateral partnership

London, Sep 19 (IANS) Periasamy Kumaran, High Commissioner of India to the UK, met Krish Raval, Member of the House of Lords and discussed further deepening of the India-UK bilateral partnership, with focus on trade, investment, and education, the High Commission of India in London said on Saturday.

“High Commissioner met Lord Krish Raval OBE, Member of the House of Lords, earlier this week. A productive exchange on further deepening the India-UK bilateral partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, education, technology and youth engagement,” the High Commission stated on X.

Last week, High Commissioner Kumaran met the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, and held discussions and shared ways to strengthen the partnership,

“High Commissioner met the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Indo-Pacific, Baroness Winterton of Doncaster, today. They held a constructive discussion on the India–UK bilateral relationship, shared priorities and ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the High Commission stated on X.

The High Commissioner also met Forsyth of Drumlean, the Speaker of the House of Lords, last week and discussed strengthening the parliamentary ties between the two countries.

“High Commissioner met Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords, today. They held a convivial discussion on strengthening India–UK parliamentary ties, shared democratic values and advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in various domains,” the High Commission stated on X.

High Commissioner Kumaran met Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII), on September 7 and discussed further strengthening the India–UK economic engagement.

“High Commissioner P. Kumaran met with Mr. Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII). Discussions related to further strengthening the India–UK economic engagement and exploring new opportunities for investment and collaboration,” the High Commission stated on X.

“The meeting highlighted the importance of deepening business partnerships and promoting sustainable investment in areas such as renewable energy & climate finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare & life sciences, financial inclusion, sustainable infrastructure, and MSME financing,” it added.

–IANS

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