Baloch group holds protest rally in Germany over human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Berlin, Oct 13 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a protest rally in Germany’s Hannover, demonstrating against human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and military aggression.

The rally began in the central Kröpcke area of Hannover on Monday, marching through the city streets to the Lower Saxony State Parliament.

According to the BNM, the participants chanted slogans outside the parliament and distributed informational leaflets to raise public awareness about the worsening situation in Balochistan.

The demonstrators called on the international community to ensure independent investigations, hold those responsible accountable, and take effective measures to uphold the “Baloch nation’s right to self-determination”.

The gathering was addressed by BNM activists Asif Baloch and Aqib Baloch, along with Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) representatives Saeed Momand and Fazal Meena Khel.

“The speakers highlighted enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture, and civilian casualties, emphasising the need for unity and practical cooperation between the Baloch and Pashtun nations,” the BNM stated.

Citing reports by Paank, the human rights department of BNM, the speakers raised concern over the extrajudicial killings of several civilians, including Peer Jan, Shoaib Baloch, Hafiz Mudassir, Wazir Ahmed, and Jasim in Balochistan’s Panjgur district in August 2026.

They called for independent investigations into civilian deaths, including casualties resulting from military airstrikes and drone attacks across the province.

The speakers also urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take notice of these incidents and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Reiterating its position, the BNM said that the “Baloch nation has the right to freedom and to determine its own political future”.

It stressed that the issue of Balochistan must be addressed through respect for human rights, justice, and the right to self-determination rather than the use of force.

Earlier this month, the BNM held a protest in the United States’ Seattle, raising awareness among the people about grave human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, involving military aggressions against Baloch civilians and bombardments across the province.

According to the BNM, the speakers appealed to the American public to raise their voices against the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan, stating that assistance provided to Pakistan through US taxpayers’ funds is “indirectly being used to support the Pakistani military”.

Highlighting the continued human rights violations, violence, and military aggression in Balochistan, the speakers further said that Baloch civilians are losing their lives as a result of operations and bombardments carried out by the Pakistani forces.

The speakers urged the US government “to review its relations with Pakistan and reconsider the assistance it provides, calling for any such support to be conditioned on respect for human rights."

--IANS

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