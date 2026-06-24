Baloch activist writes to Trump over Pakistani court verdict on Mahrang Baloch, seeks fair trial

Washington, June 24 (IANS) Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress, has written to US President Donald Trump expressing grave concern over the life imprisonment handed down to Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch, saying the verdict undermines due process and the rights of peaceful political activists.

The remarks came after the Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday sentenced four activists, including Mahrang Baloch, to life imprisonment in connection with a case relating to the killing of a Frontier Corps official.

In his letter addressed to President Trump, the Baloch activist said, “Mahrang Baloch has dedicated her life to peacefully raising awareness about enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and human rights violations in Balochistan. For more than a year, she has remained imprisoned, and she has now been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pakistani court. We believe this decision raises serious concerns regarding due process, freedom of expression, and the rights of peaceful political activists.”

“The people of Balochistan continue to suffer from poverty, political repression, and human rights abuses despite the region’s vast natural resources. Many families are still searching for loved ones who have disappeared, while those who peacefully demand justice often face intimidation and imprisonment,” he added.

Chand called on the United States government to closely monitor Mahrang Baloch’s case, support her right to a fair appeal, and press Pakistan to uphold internationally recognised human rights standards and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, several leading human rights organisations condemned the ruling, describing it as an “affront to fair trial” and a “blatant miscarriage of justice."

Reacting to the life sentences given by the Anti-Terrorism Court to Baloch activists Amnesty International’s Acting Regional Director for South Asia, Isabelle Lassee, said, “This verdict, which is an affront to the right to a fair trial, demonstrates how Pakistan’s anti-terrorism laws are being cynically misused to silence peaceful dissent. The conviction and sentence followed an expedited secret trial conducted on jail premises, during which serious concerns were raised over international fair trial standards and due process. No direct evidence was presented linking Mahrang and Shah Jee to the alleged violence.”

The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) also sharply criticised the ruling, stating that 'this is not justice" but a "politically motivated weaponisation of the judicial system" to silence dissent and intimidate human rights defenders.

“This verdict is a blatant miscarriage of justice and a devastating blow to the rule of law in Pakistan. Dr. Baloch, a leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has been a fearless and peaceful voice for the Baloch people, courageously campaigning against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and state repression in Balochistan. Her only crime is her dedication to exposing grave human rights violations,” the IHRF stated.

Furthermore, a delegation led by Naseem Baloch, chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), met with several UN Special Rapporteurs, highlighting the “gross human rights violations” in Balochistan by Pakistani authorities.

“Members of the delegation also raised concerns regarding the unjust trial and sentencing of Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Jee Baloch, and others, who have been sentenced to life imprisonment on fabricated charges, without being offered a fair trial,” the BNM stated.

--IANS

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