Bahutule targets improving overstepping flaw, quips free-hits could curb no-balls in Tests

Colombo, Aug 26 (IANS) India’s spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule says technical work is actively underway to fix the overstepping flaw creeping into the bowlers' approach, while suggesting the introduction of free-hits in Test cricket could be a sure-fire way to end the habit.

The issue of no-balls resurfaced during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, where Indian spinners overstepped 10 times -- the highest tally recorded by a spin unit in a single match since 2021.

Debutant off-spinner Saransh Jain and senior left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came under the scanner for bowling a lot of no-balls, which has prompted questions over whether disciplined habits are slipping during net sessions.

"It is something we have been working on. It is a concern, but generally, when the bowler is putting in that effort, trying to see how he can create that opportunity and get a wicket in situations where wickets are not coming, he has a tendency to push himself.

“But this is not an excuse. A lot of work has been put in with Jadeja, and with Saransh, about where the take-off point is," Bahutule told reporters in the post-day press conference.

Addressing whether extra effort on specific deliveries causes bowlers to overstep their crease, Bahutule added, "But sometimes, the effort they put in for that particular delivery is a bit more, and they tend to overstep. I am sure they will rectify it and get better."

Quizzed on how to eliminate the no-ball error from the longest format, the former India leg-spinner offered a half-joking penalty mechanism borrowed from limited-overs formats.

"I am no guardian of the rules, but if a free-hit comes, obviously, no-balls will definitely be reduced. No team would want to bowl those no-balls and give that extra ball and give those extra runs. Obviously, the take-off point is talked about. They understand what is happening, and definitely a process will be put forward in terms of minimising."

Bahutule dismissed suggestions that net sessions lack strict oversight, adding that coaching staff closely monitor crease discipline during practice. "Reminders are given during nets also. It is similar to a match situation. We take every session seriously; it is monitored from the side view.

“It is monitored generally. Sometimes, I stand as an umpire, and other coaches do too. We are monitoring spinners and fast bowlers. So, we definitely give importance to it and work on it."

Despite the no-balls, Bahutule commended Jain for holding his nerve amidst aggressive counter-attacks from Sri Lanka's middle order, including a stubborn knock from Sonal Dinusha. "He toiled in domestic cricket and got his due. Making a Test debut is special, and there were nerves.

“He showed a lot of character despite certain decisions not going his way, and was consistent in his line and length. He doesn’t have over-spin but has side-spin. Each one played their role. Saransh was defensive, Manav Suthar played his role, and Jadeja was tight," he concluded.

--IANS

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