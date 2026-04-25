Badshah overwhelmed as kids sing ‘Ladka Tera Deewana’ by heart: Some songs don’t belong to you anymore

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Rapper Badshah recently shared a heartwarming moment on his social media that left him visibly overwhelmed.

In the video shared by the rapper, a group of around 10–12 young kids can be seen gathered around Badshah, enthusiastically singing his viral track “Ladka Tera Deewana”.

Badshah is seen crouching in front of them and soaking in the moment as the kids sing the song out loud in sync remembering every lyric.

Badshah who couldn’t hold back his emotions, appeared both amazed and deeply moved.

He wrote, “Some songs don’t belong to you anymore… they belong to people.

Thank you @sirazee_on_the_music @singer_manju_nautiyal_jaunpuri.”

The song “Ladka Tera Deewana” recently had gone viral across social media platforms for its catchy hook and peppy vibe.

The track has been sung by Manju Nautiyal Jaunpuri, with contributions from Sirazee.

Talking about Badshah, he is touted as one of India’s most popular rappers and music producers of the film industry.

He rose to fame with chartbusters like “DJ Waley Babu”, “Kar Gayi Chull”, “Kala Chashma”, “Genda Phool”, and “Paagal”.

Badshah had recently found himself in the middle of a controversy due to his recently released track "Tateeree".

The song garnered a lot of criticism from a large section of the netizens, with many raising objections regarding the allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals, calling them inappropriate.

Following the massive backlash, Badshah even shared an heartfelt apology on social media, claiming that he did not wish to hurt anyone's sentiments.

On the personal front, the singer tied the knot with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi and their pictures, a month ago, had gone viral on social media.

–IANS

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