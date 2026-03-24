March 24, 2026 5:17 PM हिंदी

Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi! Mother-in-law drops wedding photos

Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi! Mother-in-law drops wedding photos

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Rapper Badshah seems to have found love for the second time.

The singer has once again made headlines as his alleged wedding photos with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi are going viral on social media.

The photos shared by Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shows Badshah dressed as a groom, while the actress is seen in a traditional bridal attire in a red ensemble, heavy jewelry, and chooda.

One of the clips from the post further has Badshah and Isha performing traditional wedding rituals, including what seemed to be the pheras.

For the caption, Isha’s mother wrote, “God bless you, (sic)" tagging both Badshah and Isha.

Ever since the images surfaced on social media, speculations have been doing the rounds that the two may have tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the two regarding the alleged nuptials.

Badshah and Isha have not been linked for the first time. Prior to this, as well, rumours of the two being in a relationship have surfaced from time to time. However, neither Badshah nor Isha publicly talked about their relationship.

Even the reports of the two being married have also circulated in the past.

For those unaware, Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2020.

The rapper even has a daughter from his first marriage.

On another note, Badshah recently found himself in the middle of a controversy due to his recently released track "Tateeree".

The song garnered a lot of criticism from a large section of the netizens, with many raising objections regarding the allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals, calling them inappropriate.

Following the massive backlash, Badshah even shared an heartfelt apology on social media, claiming that he did not wish to hurt anyone's sentiments.

--IANS

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