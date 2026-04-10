Baby Kiara Khanna begins dubbing for Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham'

Hyderabad, April 10 (IANS) The makers of director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham', featuring actor Virat Karrna in the lead, have now announced that Baby Kiara Khanna, who plays two pivotal roles Malli and Ria, has now begun dubbing for her portions in the film.

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 3 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, the production house Nik Studios wrote, "Her emotions are going to move you all. Baby #KiaraKhanna begins her dubbing for #NAGABANDHAM. ICYMI: World of Nagabandham! GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 3rd. #NagabandhamOnJuly3rd."

The production house also released a video clip showing the child artiste dubbing for the film.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the commencement of dubbing a few days ago. The first person to begin dubbing for the film was actor Jagapathi Babu.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, have pointed out that the film is a dream project of director Abhishek Nama.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as female leads, and Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar have provided the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar has contributed as the art director of the film.

'Nagabandham' is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

--IANS

mkr/