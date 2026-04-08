Babil Khan on meditation: It’s just loving yourself

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who is the son of the late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, has shared his two cents on meditation, which he said that it shouldn’t be done as an act.

Babil emphasized that meditation, for him, goes far beyond a routine practice, it is state of being. He went on to explain that meditation should not be treated as a separate activity or a task to check off the list.

Babil said: “You should not do meditation as an act, you should set your mindset in your body in such a way that it should happen automatically throughout the day.”

He added: “You have to be okay with who you are, not to fight who you are. Just to set that mindset, so that you can walk in with the day with that confidence in you. It’s also just loving yourself. To get there first you need to accept yourself”.

Babil has now returned to the sets as he has started shooting for his next film in “Bhopal”. Earlier this month, he had shared a clip of himself in a vanity van and wrote: “Back to the grind, time to make you proud again.”

Details related to the project are still under wraps. The actor, who started as a camera assistant in Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single, also took up training for Muay Thai in Thailand.

The actor made his debut in acting with the Triptii Dimri-starrer Qala in 2022 and received praise for his performance. After Qala, he was seen in Friday Night Plan, where he essayed the role of actress Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon.

Babil shot to fame with with the series The Railway Men, a story on Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan.

However, he took a 6 months hiatus from work and social media after he appeared visibly upset and in tears as he spoke about feeling alienated in the film industry.

--IANS

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