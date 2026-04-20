Azerbaijanis throng Indian food festival in Baku

Baku, April 20 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan successfully organised a grand Indian Food Festival at its premises in Baku which received an encouraging response from the locals community and leaders.

"Diverse Indian cuisines, cultural performances, and diplomatic engagements highlighted the event, The day-long event brought together the rich flavours, colours, and cultural heritage of India, attracting a large and enthusiastic gathering," the Embassy posted on X on Monday.

The festival was graced by the presence of several Ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic Corps, senior Azerbaijani officials, members of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, prominent figures from the business community, media representatives, members of the Indian community in Azerbaijan, as well as local Azerbaijani citizens and the international diaspora.

According to the Embassy, Azerbaijani dancers Shirkhan and Aliya performed a dance on a Bhojpuri song from Bihar at the event.

Earlier this month, Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), had thanked the government of Azerbaijan for its support in evacuating citizens from the conflict zone in Iran.

“We are thankful to the government of Azerbaijan for the support that they’ve rendered for the exit of Indian nationals from Iran through the land border. We have consultations and regular exchange between both sides," he said in a weekly briefing.

Earlier this month, Abhay Kumar, the newly-appointed Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, formally presented a copy of his Letter of Credence to Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations.

The Ambassador also met the last batch of Indian students evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan on Saturday. “Over 300 Indian citizens, including 189 students, have been safely evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan since 06.03.2026 till date,” mentioned an X post from the Indian Embassy’s official handle.

–IANS

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