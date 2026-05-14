May 14, 2026 5:45 PM हिंदी

Bharti Singh recalls growing up amidst people normalising body shaming, reveals her own mother would pass comments

Bharti Singh recalls growing up amidst people normalising body shaming, reveals her own mother would pass comments

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Popular comedian Bharti Singh recently spoke candidly about her experience with body shaming during an appearance on the show Double Date hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

In an honest and emotional conversation, Bharti reflected on how casual body shaming was normalised in the environment she grew up in.

Sharing memories from her childhood, Bharti said that in her hometown, people would openly call a person “mota” if they were overweight and “kala” if they were dark-skinned, without considering the emotional impact of such words on the other person.

She admitted that even her mother would often tell her, “Bas kar, kitna khayegi, moti ho jayegi,” as a casual remark while growing up.

Bharti explained that for a long time, she did not realise how deeply such comments could affect a person’s confidence and self-worth. As she entered the entertainment industry, she noticed that jokes around body image were often used for laughs.

With time and maturity, she consciously decided that she did not want to use such words to mock others.

Bharti revealed that this realisation changed her perspective completely. Instead of making fun of someone else’s appearance, she began turning the humour towards herself, making sure that her comedy did not hurt another person’s emotions.

Interestingly, host Neha Dhupia also echoed similar thoughts during the discussion.

Both Bharti and Neha, who are mothers of two children each, further in the conversation, discussed how motherhood further changed their outlook towards body image, self-love, and the importance of creating a healthier environment for the next generation.

Their conversation highlighted how deeply ingrained body shaming can be in everyday life and culture, often disguised as humour or casual comments. At the same time, it also served as a reminder that awareness, empathy, and mindful language can make a significant difference.

–IANS

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