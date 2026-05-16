Ayushmann Khurrana credits Helen for giving cabaret the respect of an artist, shares emotional ‘Burma’ connection

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the reality show Indian Idol saw actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana credit legendary actress and dancer Helen for changing the perception of cabaret performances in Indian cinema.

Speaking from the heart, he said, “Mujhe nahi pata tha ki aaj aap yahan aane wali hain. Main aapka bahut bada fan hoon. Aapne Bollywood mein ek trend set kiya.”

(I didn’t know that you would be coming here today. I am a huge fan of yours. You set a trend in Bollywood)

He added, “Cabaret ko, jise aaj item songs kaha jata hain, aapne ek artist ka darja diya. Asha Tai ne jitne khoobsurat gaane aapke liye gaaye aur jis tarah aapne unhe perform kiya it was truly tremendous.”

(Cabaret, which is now known as item songs, was given the stature of an artist by you. The beautiful songs that Asha Tai sang for you and the way you performed them, it was truly tremendous)

He also shared an emotional personal connection, revealing that his mother is from Burma, just like Helen, making the moment even more special for him.

Ayushmann further added, “Meri maa Burma se hain aur unki zindagi ka sabse bada flex yeh tha ki Helen Ji bhi Burma se hain. Main bachpan se yahi sunta aaya hoon. Maa ne mujhe bachpan mein ek rhyme bhi sikhayi thi aur maine socha tha ki jab bhi aapse milunga, woh rhyme zaroor sunaunga.”

(My mother is from Burma and the biggest flex of her life was that Helen Ji is also from Burma. I have been hearing this since childhood. My mother had taught me a rhyme in childhood, and I had always thought that whenever I meet you, I will definitely recite that rhyme),

He further recited the Burmese rhyme, “Chattu ae ago mi, kun ku la ku chi, Ma chi ba ne ko be, Zat ba ji la ma pyo, Ni ba ji la ma pyo, Paisa ji ne chota ko ko.” (Parrot's older brother, climbing up and down, don’t look at the brother, father is coming back, mother is coming back, bringing a big coin for the little one). He ended by saying, “Thank you for being here, ma’am.”

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will celebrate the timeless legacy of legendary actress-dancer Helen with a grand musical tribute.

Touched by the heartfelt performances, Helen said, “Thank you so much. Main Asha Ji ko bhi thank you bolna chahti hoon. I hope you are listening to me, Asha Ji. Thank you for your contribution to my songs. You are my voice. Thank you, I love you.”

(Thank you so much. I also want to thank Asha Ji. I hope you are listening to me, Asha Ji. Thank you for your contribution to my songs. You are my voice. Thank you, I love you)

Judge Shreya Ghoshal praised Helen’s extraordinary journey and said, “Ma’am, your journey continues to inspire all of us. Yeh performances aapki journey ko point zero one per cent bhi justify nahi kar sakti. The kind of performances you have given and your personal journey woh hum sab ke liye ek kahani, ek inspiration hai.”

(Ma’am, your journey continues to inspire all of us. These performances cannot justify even 0.01 percent of your journey. The kind of performances you have given and your personal journey are a story and an inspiration for all of us)

–IANS

rd/