Award winning-director Oliver Schmitz ‘deeply moved’ by Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video of award-winning South African filmmaker Oliver Schmitz discussing his upcoming film “Tanvi The Great,” which had its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Schmitz said he was “deeply moved” by the movie, as it conveys profound messages about human nature and exclusion.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared the video of Schmitz talking about “Tanvi The Great”.

The South African filmmaker was heard saying: “I'm a director, I've had four movies in the festival, in selection, and this premiere is one of the most unusual and moving premieres I've had in all this time.”

“You know, it's, it's, the perspective is, is, is new, it's fresh, it says so much about human nature and exclusion, and I'm deeply moved by the movie that I've seen tonight. Thank you,” he said.

Anupam captioned the video: Award winning South African director #OliverSchmitz watched #TanviTheGreat at the #WorldPreimier at #CannesFilmFestival. He was deeply moved by it. And said some nice things about the film. Thank you my friend for your love and appreciation #TanviTheGreat! Jai Ho! #Gratitude #Films #DifferentButNoLess #Tanviness.”

Schmitz’s film Mapantsula was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 1988 Cannes Film Festival. His 2010 film Life, Above All was also screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival and it was selected as the South African entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 83rd Academy Awards. It made the shortlist of nominations announced in January 2011.

Talking about “Tanvi The Great”, the film is set to release on July 18. The film also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation.

The emotional drama had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film was showcased at the Marché du Film. In the film, Anupam will be seen playing the role of Col. Pratap Raina.

--IANS

dc/