Awami League warns of alarming spike in violence against women, children in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 26 (IANS) Bangladesh is witnessing a deeply troubling surge in violence against women and children, with cases rising at an alarming rate nationwide, the Awami League party said on Tuesday, urging urgent attention and coordinated action to tackle the crisis.

Citing reports from human rights organisations, the party mentioned that between January and July 2025, incidents of rape increased by about 68.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. It also added that violence against children rose by 38 per cent during the same period in 2025.

Citing the concerning figures from the human rights body Manobadhikar Songskriti Foundation (MSF), the party asserted that, based on their data, between January and July 2025, 502 women and children were raped, including 133 victims of gang rape. Additionally, twenty-seven victims were killed after rape, and 209 attempted rapes were reported.

On the other hand, highlighting the data from the Dhaka-based human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), the Awami League stressed that in the first seven months of this year, 492 women and children were victims of rape, compared to 292 in the same period last year.

According to the party, incidents of violence against children rose to 640, up from 463 in 2024, while domestic violence also increased by nearly 16 per cent in 2025.

“A report from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad paints a similar picture. Their figures indicate that 405 individuals were raped this year, 117 were victims of gang rape, and 15 were killed after rape. Last year, the numbers were 253, 105, and 18, respectively,” the Awami League posted on X.

The party emphasised that experts reckon the main reasons such crime continues in Bangladesh are the lack of punishment for offenders, delays in the justice system, negligence by law enforcement, and weak local governance.

Referring to the experts, the party stated that “this trend is not just a matter of statistics but a serious threat to social security and human rights.”

“The policing system has weakened. After the July movement, the negative narratives around women’s freedom and mobility have encouraged rapists,” Awami League quoted Syed Shaikh Imtiaz, professor at the Department of Women and Gender Studies at Dhaka University, as saying.

Several human rights activists, the party noted, argue that misogynistic attitudes and impunity for perpetrators are the main causes behind the rise in violence against women and children. These activists, it said, contend that without effective law enforcement, speedy trials, and greater social awareness, the rising incidents of violence cannot be halted in Bangladesh.

