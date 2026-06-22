Avinash Mishra on his ‘KKK’ journey: Every challenge pushed me beyond my limits

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Avinash Mishra has summed up his journey on the new season of stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, which is being shot in Cape Town. The television actor said that “every day taught me something new.”

Avinash detailed his journey in the show and said in the caption: “From waking up at 5 AM every day to gearing up for some of the most incredible stunts of my life, this journey has been nothing short of unforgettable.”

He added: “Every challenge pushed me beyond my limits, every day taught me something new, and every moment became a memory I’ll cherish forever.”

The actor had shared a string of images with the show’s host Rohit Shetty, whom he called a true gem of a person.

“Sir @itsrohitshetty — a true gem of a person. Your guidance, wisdom, and relentless spirit have been inspiring. I’ve learned so much from you, both on and off the set. As I sign off from Cape Town, I leave with a heart full of gratitude, countless memories, and experiences that will stay with me for a lifetime. What a ride.”

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. Season 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

Avinash made his television debut in 2017 with Sethji. He then appeared in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaaz, and Love on the Run.

Avinash has also worked in Zindagi Ke Crossroads, Mariam Khan – Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Titl and Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara.

--IANS

dc/