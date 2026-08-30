Avika Gor on her elimination from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: ‘The show changed my perspective on who I was’

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor has opened up about her elimination from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15,' reflecting on the emotional impact of her journey on the stunt-based reality show.

Looking back at her experience, Avika said the show has played an important role in shaping her perspective about herself and who she wanted to become. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress penned a lengthy note that read, “There's something I've realized about myself while watching Khatron Ke Khiladi after my elimination. I catch myself thinking, If I were there, I wouldn't have given up. I would have pushed harder. I would have done better.”

“Basically, sitting comfortably on my sofa, suddenly I'm an expert Khatron contestant. And then I remind myself: I'm watching from the comfort of my own life. I know the outcome. I know what happens next. I'm not actually in that moment, with the pressure, the fear, the adrenaline, and a stunt staring me in the face.”

Avika added, “It's very easy to become the hero of a situation from the outside. When something matters deeply to us, we replay it, imagine different choices, and create a version of the story that never happened. And sometimes, our imagination gives us a much better performance than reality ever got the chance to. Maybe that's why being eliminated so early has been difficult for me to completely let go of. Somewhere inside me, there's still that girl who believes, I had so much more to give. Maybe I did.”

“But there's a difference between knowing you had more to give and constantly living in the version where you got the chance to give it. Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been deeply personal to me. I was 21 when I first did the show, and it changed my perspective on who I was and who I wanted to become. I went in thinking I was there to face fears and perform stunts, but I came out understanding myself a little differently. Coming back this time meant so much because, perhaps, a part of me wanted to meet that younger version of myself again and maybe finish something that had always felt unfinished. But this time, Khatron is teaching me something very different.”

“I've always believed in working hard, preparing, pushing, and creating the life I want. So accepting something completely outside my control has been uncomfortable and, honestly, heart-wrenching. Sometimes you can give something everything you have and still not get the ending you imagined. Maybe closure isn't about deciding whether you deserved to stay or whether you could have done better. Maybe it's accepting that the story ended differently from the one you had written in your head.”

The note further read, “The first time, Khatron changed my perspective on who I was and what I wanted to become. This time, it is teaching me how to live with what I cannot control. To stop rewriting the ending. To acknowledge that I may have had more to give without allowing that thought to take away from everything I did give.”

“I'm still learning to make peace with that. Maybe that's my Khatron this time. And I'm also filled with so much gratitude for the love, the opportunities, the people and experiences that have brought me here, and for everything that is still to come. I hope, with time, this void becomes something I can heal from, rather than a place where I remain stuck. Maybe I don't need to erase it. Maybe I just need to carry it with gratitude, laugh at myself a little when my brain starts giving me imaginary second chances, and keep moving forward.”

For the unversed, Avika Gor’s journey on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ came to an end in the second week of the show. She was eliminated after facing social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, in the elimination stunt. While Orry completed the task in 10 minutes, Avika took more than 13 minutes to finish it.

--IANS

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