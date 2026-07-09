Australia to return cultural artefacts to India; PM Modi announces repatriation of First Nations ancestor

Canberra, July 9 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced that items of cultural significance to India, currently displayed in museums across the Oceania nation, will be returned, while hailing the progress made in repatriating an Australian First Nations ancestor from the Government Museum of Chennai.

He said that India's decision to repatriate the First Nations ancestor reflects the strong cultural relationship and mutual respect between the two countries.

He said that Australia is deepening cultural cooperation with India, building on the strong bilateral relationship and expanding people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their delegation-level talks in Melbourne, Albanese said, "I welcome progress to repatriate the remains of an Australian First Nations ancestor held in the Government Museum of Chennai. The ancestor will be voluntarily and unconditionally repatriated by India to their traditional custodians."

"In the spirit of friendship, Australia will voluntarily return several items of cultural significance to India, previously held in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia and the Art Gallery of New South Wales," he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi's decision to repatriate an Australian First Nations ancestor, Albanese said that the initiative would promote healing, justice, and reconciliation while underscoring the deep historical bonds and expanding people-to-people ties between Australia and India.

"Australia and India share a deep history, and we are building strong people-to-people links between our two countries. The repatriation of First Nations ancestor promotes healing, justice, and reconciliation. I commend Prime Minister Modi for the decision to repatriate Australian First Nations ancestor to their Traditional Custodians," said Albanese.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi and the Indian delegation for their warm engagement, Albanese stressed, "While we are separated by an ocean, we are indeed the closest of friends. Today marks the next year in our partnership, as we are reminded that we need to continue our ongoing work."

Welcoming the decision, Australian Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said, "The repatriation of ancestors and the voluntary return of items of cultural significance are both examples of the values shared between Australia and India."

Furthermore, Australian Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy said, "Every repatriation of ancestors from overseas is an act of truth-telling and righting wrongs of the past. I welcome India's repatriation efforts as we continue to work to return First Nations ancestors to their country and their people."

--IANS

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