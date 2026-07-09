Australia assured strict visa process won't curb opportunities for genuine Indian students: Misri

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said that discussions with Australian leaders during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Australia reflected their strong appreciation for the people-to-people relationship between the two nations while they also acknowledged concerns over changes to the student visa assessment framework and processing delays.

Dismissing reports suggesting restrictions on new applications, Misri said that Australia has assured India that the more rigorous processes would not reduce opportunities for genuine Indian students.

Addressing a press briefing on PM Modi’s engagements in Melbourne on Thursday, Misri said, “On the issue related to student visas, we are aware that there have been concerns amongst Indian students regarding some of the changes that have taken place in assessment frameworks and in terms of the delays that some of the visa applications are subjected to. Throughout the day, in all the discussions with all of the leaders from the Australian side, we heard nothing but appreciation and the laying out of a framework for taking this aspect of our people-to-people exchanges even further.”

"There was acknowledgement, obviously, that maybe some of the processes are a bit more onerous, but there was also assurance that this will not result in the reduction of opportunities for genuine students from India. I am also aware that in this context there are some reports that people may be restricted from applying; I don't think there is any truth to those reports,” he added

Misri said that India is "reasonably assured" that Australia would continue to keep educational opportunities open and fair for Indian students and welcome genuine aspirants.

“So cooperation on the student exchange front and insofar as opportunities for Indian students to come and study here in Australia are concerned, we are reasonably assured that those opportunities remain open, they remain fair, and that Australian authorities continue to welcome these aspirants from India,” he noted.

Meanwhile, addressing the massive Indian community gathering in the event titled 'Melbourne meets Modi' with Prime Minister Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that the Indian community's generosity drives Australia's growth by supporting key industries, expanding the small business sector, and enriching the country's education system.

He further said that Indian students have also made a significant contribution to Australia's education system by choosing the country as a destination to invest in themselves and their education, particularly in Victoria.

“It is a generosity that extends to building the prosperity of our nation, too, whether through boosting skills in critical industries like healthcare and IT, growing Australia's dynamic small business sector, or the contribution that so many students from India make when they choose Australia as their destination to invest in themselves and their education. And that is especially true here in the education state of Victoria,” said Albanese.

--IANS

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