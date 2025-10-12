October 12, 2025 12:14 AM हिंदी

Attempts being made to deprive Muslims of their fundamental rights: AIMIM leader Akhtarul Iman

Kishanganj (Bihar), Oct 11 (IANS) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar state president Akhtarul Iman on Saturday targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that the BJP is attempting to consolidate communal votes by targeting Muslims.

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi's participation in an election rally in Bihar, AIMIM Bihar state chief Akhtarul Iman said that lawlessness has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh. “Neither democracy nor the rule of law exists there. The UP government is not obeying court orders. Even though the Supreme Court had said that bulldozers cannot be used until a court order is obtained, the Chief Minister is not even obeying the court's decision,” he added.

Akhtarul Iman said that CM Adityanath Yogi is attempting to consolidate communal votes by targeting Muslims. He said that prominent Muslim leaders are being selectively targeted.

Iman said, “Now our religious leader Tauqeer Raza is being targeted because he loved Prophet Muhammad more than his life and preached the message of love.” He said that CM Yogi is attempting to deprive Muslims of their fundamental rights.

Earlier, regarding the stone-pelting incidents that occurred in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district after the ‘I Love Mohammad’ controversy worsened the situation, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that the BJP is responsible for the deteriorating atmosphere in the state, and it creates such situations to further its political interests.

Regarding the ‘I Love Mohammad’ controversy, Owaisi said that approximately 98 per cent of the people in the country follow one religion and expressing it with love or respect is normal. He questioned why if someone expresses it with love, why is it perceived as hate or violence?

He stated that political parties should not have the right to decide on a person's freedom of expression. “Will the BJP now decide who should write 'love' and who should not?” he asked.

--IANS

ms/dsc/uk

