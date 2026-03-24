Athiya Shetty says 'Thank you for choosing us' as daughter Evaarah turns 1

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's little bundle of joy, Evaarah, turned one year old on Tuesday.

Celebrating her special day, the couple thanked the little one for choosing them to be her parents.

"Happy 1st birthday, my jaana (white heart emoji) Thank you for choosing us, we love you beyond words and beyond worlds. (sic)," they shared in a joint social media post.

The post further included a couple of glimpses from the 1st birthday celebration of Evaarah. In the primary pic, Athiya was seen holding her daughter high up in the air, with a massive smile visible on her face.

Next was a photo of the little one's hand next to her appetizing birthday cake.

After this, Athiya uploaded a picture of two animal-themed cakes, signifying the little munchkin's love for wildlife.

Last in the album was a snap of Evaarah holding her father's finger with her little hands.

It must be noted that the couple has not revealed their daughter's face even after a year of welcoming her into this world.

Athiya's actor brother, Ahan Shetty, also uploaded a picture with his niece on Insta Stories and wrote, "I year already ?!? Happy Birthday my Evuuu (sic)."

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul started dating back in 2019. After being in a relationship for some time, they finally tied the knot on January 23, 2023. The ceremony took place at Athiya's father, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's, farmhouse in Khandala.

Athiya and Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 24 March 2025.

Talking about Athiya's career in Bollywood, she made her acting debut in 2015 with the romantic entertainer "Hero". In her first project, she shared the screen with Sooraj Pancholi.

After this, Athiya was seen as one of the female leads in the romantic comedy "Mubarakan" in 2017, followed by another laughter ride, "Motichoor Chaknachoor" in 2019, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

However, following this, Athiya decided to quit acting.

--IANS

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