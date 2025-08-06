August 06, 2025 11:37 PM हिंदी

Assam CM launches second phase of 'Nijut Moina' scheme to empower girl students

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches second phase of 'Nijut Moina' scheme to empower girl students

Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, inaugurated the second phase of the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina scheme at a grand event held at Guwahati University, reaffirming the state government's commitment to empowering young girls through education and combating social evils like child marriage.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma highlighted the significance of the scheme, saying, "Marking an important chapter in our fight against child marriage, the Nijut Moina scheme has expanded its benefits. This will enable us to channel vital budgetary resources into supporting girls' education."

Under the initiative, girl students will receive monthly financial support to ease their educational journey: Rs 1,000 per month for Class 11 and 12 students, Rs 1,250 per month for undergraduate (first and second year) students, and Rs 2,500 per month for postgraduate students.

Calling it one of the largest incentive schemes for girl students in India, CM Sarma expressed confidence that Nijut Moina scheme will not only help reduce child marriage rates but also ensure girls complete their education up to the postgraduate level and beyond.

"We want to encourage millions of girl students to pursue education without financial hardship. This inclusive scheme will ensure that no girl is left behind," the Chief Minister said.

Groheshi Sharma, a student from the Instrumentation Department at Guwahati University, said, "Thanks to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, child marriages are decreasing. The monthly support helps us manage expenses, buy books, and focus on studies. It's not just me -- all my friends are benefiting."

Another student, Sanketanath Majumdar, expressed gratitude, saying, "CM helps me with Rs 2,500 every month. His visit and speech today were inspiring. I'm currently in my second year of college, and I hope to meet him again in October."

Many students described the initiative as a life-changing opportunity, giving them the courage and resources to dream bigger and aim higher in their educational and personal lives.

The Nijut Moina scheme is part of the Assam government's broader effort to ensure education for all and eradicate child marriage, particularly in rural and underprivileged communities.

--IANS

jk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Plans to transform Statue of Unity into tourist hub take shape in key meeting chaired by CM Patel

Plans to transform Statue of Unity into tourist hub take shape in key meeting chaired by CM Patel

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches second phase of 'Nijut Moina' scheme to empower girl students

Assam CM launches second phase of 'Nijut Moina' scheme to empower girl students

Nearly $30 billion in Indian exports secure from Trump's 50 pc tariff so far

Nearly $30 billion in Indian exports secure from Trump's 50 pc tariff so far

Kartavya Bhavan to boost administrative efficiency, end fragmented governance: PM Modi

Kartavya Bhavan to boost administrative efficiency, end fragmented governance: PM Modi

US tariffs: India must seize this moment to become greater than ever, says Anand Mahindra

US tariffs: India must seize this moment to become greater than ever, says Anand Mahindra

Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

EAM Jaishankar, young political leaders from Nepal discuss bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, young political leaders from Nepal discuss bilateral cooperation

Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers opener (Credit: AIFF)

Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers opener

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: Neeraj, Ishan Kataria, Yatri Patel, Priya to fight for gold after convincing wins in semis

U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: Neeraj, Ishan Kataria, Yatri Patel, Priya to fight for gold after convincing wins in semis