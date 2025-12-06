December 06, 2025 8:10 PM हिंदी

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma awards Rs 10 lakh, promises govt job to India’s blind cricket trailblazer Simu Das

Guwahati, Dec 6 (IANS) In an inspiring moment for Indian sport and social inclusion, India’s blind cricket star Simu Das received financial support and the promise of a government job from the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam CM awarded Simu ₹10 lakh in financial assistance and promised a government job, which is a powerful recognition for a visually impaired woman cricketer who has represented India on the global stage.

Simu, a B1 (totally blind) category cricketer, was part of the Indian blind women’s cricket team that made the nation proud by winning the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. The Chief Minister’s announcement marks one of the most significant gestures of state support extended to a visually impaired woman sportsperson in the history of Indian blind cricket, which reinforces the message that excellence, courage, and contribution to sport will be recognised, regardless of physical limitations.

Simu’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. She was born completely blind and grew up in extreme hardship. Her mother shouldered the entire responsibility of the family. With no permanent home and constant financial instability, Simu also carries the responsibility of a brother who is both blind and deaf. Despite circumstances that could have broken her spirit, she chose resilience and went on to represent the nation at the highest level of blind cricket.

Through sheer determination, Simu continued her education and found hope through cricket. Identified and trained by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, she honed her skills and earned a spot on the Indian blind women’s cricket team, transforming her life story into one of strength, discipline, and national pride.

Speaking on the recognition, Simu Das said, “Today is the most emotional day of my life. I come from a family that has struggled for everything. There were times when I felt my dreams were too big for someone like me. But the announcement of a government job and this honour from our Hon’ble Chief Minister have given me a new life and a new identity. I thank him from the bottom of my heart for seeing not my blindness, but my potential. I also wish to express my respect to our Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, whose leadership gives hope to millions of people like me to rise above our circumstances. I also want to thank the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Samarthanam Trust, who found me and provided me with the training to reach where I am today.”

Simu Das’s recognition represents a major milestone for blind cricket in India, especially for women. Her government job appointment is a powerful statement about inclusion, equal opportunity, and dignity for athletes with disabilities. It paves the way for greater institutional support and visibility for blind sport across the country.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled expressed sincere gratitude to the Assam Government and the Chief Minister for this landmark decision.

“This is not only a reward for Simu’s talent and dedication, but a turning point for blind cricket in India. The Hon’ble Chief Minister’s commitment to inclusion sends a strong message to the entire country. We are deeply grateful for this transformative gesture, which will inspire countless visually impaired girls to dream big”, said Dr. G.K. Mahantesh, President, Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

Simu Das’s story now stands as a symbol of what is possible when courage meets opportunity, reminding the world that true vision comes from determination, not eyesight.

--IANS

bsk/

