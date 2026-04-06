April 06, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

Dubai property claims ‘fake’, ‘misinformation’: Assam CM​

Nagaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public meeting as a part of his election campaign in support of party candidate Jitu Goswami from Barhampur constituency ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Barhampur in Nagaon district of Assam, on Monday, April 06, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday strongly refuted allegations linking his family to property ownership in Dubai, calling the claims “completely fake” and part of what he described as a misinformation campaign by the Congress. ​

In a post on X, Sarma said that documents being circulated online, purportedly showing Dubai property title deeds linked to his family, were fabricated and riddled with inconsistencies. ​

“Busting another lie of #CongFakeAICampaign. The Dubai property title deeds have also turned out to be FAKE with glaring inconsistencies and no authentic record,” he wrote. ​

The Chief Minister further asserted that there was no official record to support the claims and encouraged people to verify the facts independently through Dubai’s official land records portal.

He added that all allegations made in this regard stand “thoroughly debunked.” ​

Sarma also issued a stern warning, stating that legal action would be initiated against those responsible for spreading what he termed as false and defamatory information. ​

“All of their lies are thus busted. Legal action will follow,” he said. ​

The controversy comes amid an ongoing political face-off between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Assam. ​

Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera, have recently raised questions regarding alleged foreign assets and links of the Chief Minister’s family, including claims about Dubai properties and foreign documents. ​

These allegations have been categorically denied by the Chief Minister and his family members. ​

Earlier, Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, had also rejected claims of any foreign business interests or assets, terming the accusations “baseless.” ​

The BJP has accused the Congress of indulging in “dirty politics” and running a smear campaign ahead of key electoral developments in the state, while the opposition has maintained that it is seeking transparency and accountability. ​

With Sarma now asserting that the documents in question are fake and hinting at legal recourse, the political confrontation between the two sides is expected to intensify further in the coming days.

--IANS

tdr/dan

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