Asian Games: Pranavi Urs stays second, Saptak Talwar drops to joint seventh after Day 2

Kasugai, Oct 1 (IANS) India's Pranavi Urs remained second in the women's individual stroke play, while Saptak Talwar dropped from joint third to joint seventh in the men's individual event at the Kasugai Country Club East Course after the end of the second day at the ongoing Asian Games 2026.

Pranavi carded a score of seven-under 63 on the 70-par series to tally a total of 11-under 129 after two days. She had shot four-under 66 on the opening day.

Other women golfers in the fray, Olympians Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok, were joint 21st and joint 25th in the 45-athlete arena after the first two days. Diksha shot three-over 73 to tally four-over 144 after the two days, while Aditi carded four-over 74 to tally five-over 145.

In the women's team event, India jumped from tied sixth after Day 1 to the third spot after the second day with a seven-under 273 combined score. The shots of the top two golfers in the individual event are counted for the team event.

In the men's event, Talwar dropped a few places down. He shot two-under 68 on the second day to tally six-under 134 combined after two rounds. Talwar had carded four-under 66 on Day 1.

Chinese Taipei's Wei-hsuan Wang leads the men's charts with a combined score of nine-under 131.

India's Veer Ahlawat jumped a few spots from joint at the end of Day 1 to joint 16th after two days. He shot two-under 68 on the second day after hitting one-over 71 on the first day. Veer now aggregates one-under 139 after two days.

Yuvraj Sandhu shot one-under 69 on Day 2 and now tallies even par 140 after two rounds. He has shot one-over 71 on Day 1.

In the men's team event, India are fifth after two days from joint fifth on Day 1. India shot four 136 on Day 2 to tally seven-under 273 after two days to stay fifth. Japan are leading with 16-under 264 after two days in the men's team event.

--IANS

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