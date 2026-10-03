Asian Games: Pranavi Urs scripts history to clinch Golf gold, women team bag silver

Kasugi, Oct 3 (IANS) Pranavi Urs has etched her name into the history books as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the individual stroke play with a superb performance during the four-day event at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

Pranavi shot an even par 70 on the final day of the event to finish with 15-under 265 to win the gold medal. Pranavi also played a crucial role in helping the women's team bag a silver medal with 14-under 546 after the four days.

While Pranavi won the gold, other Indians in the fray, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, finished 14th and joint 23rd, respectively. Aditi shot three-under 67 on Day 4 and ended two-over 282 at the end of the event, while Diksha carded seven-over on Day 4 and remained 12-over overall.

Yin Ruoning of China and Shannon Tan of Singapore bagged a joint silver medal for finishing on 14 under par.

Pranavi came into the final day with a three-stroke lead over the second-placed Tan. She had a horror outing on the third hole where she carded a triple bogey, which saw her drop to second place.

Pranavi then staged a comeback with three birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th holes and took the lead before ending the 18th hole on even par to bag the gold.

The women's team had a silver to celebrate as they carded 14-under 246 across the four days. This is India's first medal in the women's team event at the Asiad.

Pranavi and the women's team fancied their chances of two medals on the final day. Ahead of the final day, Pranavi had a nine-stroke lead over the fourth-placed Sophie Han of Hong Kong (-6) but was aware not to let the advantage slip on the final day, as was seen with Aditi Ashok, who was first after Day 3 but slipped to second for a silver.

Aditi bagged a silver medal after dropping down from the first spot to the second on the final day.

--IANS

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