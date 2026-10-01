Crane recalled after eight years as England name 16-member ODI squad for Pakistan tri-series

London, Oct 1 (IANS) Leg-spinner Mason Crane earned a surprise international recall after eight years via being named in England’s squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan, which features Sri Lanka as the third side.

Crane, 29, last played for England came the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney in January 2018. Crane, who also featured in two T20Is in 2017, replaces Rehan Ahmed in the squad following an impressive domestic summer with Glamorgan.

England have also handed call-ups to uncapped duo of all-rounder James Coles and fast bowler Henry Crocombe. Senior leg-spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran have returned after recovering from hand and groin injuries respectively.

But Jos Buttler continues to sit out as he recovers from the hamstring injury sustained during the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka, which England won by 2-1, while star fast bowler Jofra Archer has been rested to manage his summer workload.

Middle-order batter Jacob Bethell remains sidelined following knee surgery, while pacer Brydon Carse, who was investigated by the Cricket Regulator over an incident outside a Derby nightclub, is still not included.

“The tri-series in Pakistan provides another valuable opportunity for our ODI squad to test themselves against quality opposition in different conditions. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran return to the squad following their respective injuries while Jofra Archer has been rested to manage his workload following a busy summer.

“Mason Crane has been performing consistently for Glamorgan across both formats during the summer. He’s an experienced, high-class leg-spinner who thoroughly deserves another opportunity at international level," said chief selector Marcus North in a statement on Thursday.

The tri-series, which will be held across Rawalpindi and Lahore, begins on October 18 with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka. England open their campaign against hosts Pakistan in Rawalpindi on October 20, with the final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen will not be with the team in Pakistan, though he remains slated to restart his mentor duties for the winter matches against Australia and South Africa.

Additionally, Marcus Trescothick has been given a break following his interim stint in the 3-0 Test sweep against Pakistan, with Mike Yardy to step in as batting coach after working with England’s development teams.

England ODI Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

--IANS

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