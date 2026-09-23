Asian Games: ‘My dream has come true,’ says Mirabai Chanu after historic silver

Nagoya, Sep 23 (IANS) Mirabai Chanu’s long-awaited Asian Games dream finally came true on Wednesday as the Indian weightlifter secured a historic silver medal in the women’s 49kg category, completing her collection of medals from the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

“Finally, I have won a medal. I am very happy that I have a silver. This is what I have been waiting for for many years. This has been my dream since I started weightlifting. Today, I have finally got it!” Mirabai told IANS after her podium finish.

The 32-year-old produced a total lift of 198kg, combining an 87kg snatch with 111kg in the clean and jerk, to finish second behind North Korea’s Ri Song-gum, who lifted 210kg. Indonesia’s Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri won the bronze with 191kg.

The medal ended a long wait for Mirabai, who had endured several setbacks in her pursuit of an Asian Games podium finish. She missed the 2018 edition due to injury and came agonisingly close at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, where she finished fourth after a thigh injury affected her clean and jerk attempts.

Reflecting on the emotions of finally achieving her goal, Mirabai said the feeling reminded her of another memorable moment in her career.

“Yes, I was very emotional in Glasgow. They were happy tears. Today also I felt like crying. I had tears in my eyes out of happiness, but I didn’t cry. I was very happy. I got what I wanted. Today, my dream has come true. I am very happy with this medal. I have been dreaming of winning a medal in Asian Games for many years. Today, my dream has come true. I am very proud of myself. I have won a silver medal for the country in weightlifting after many years.”

The silver also made Mirabai India’s first Asian Games weightlifting medallist since Karnam Malleswari won silver at the 1998 Bangkok Games, ending a 28-year wait for the country in the discipline.

Mirabai, who has won Olympic silver, a world championship title and multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals, also used the occasion to make a request to the government for one honour that is still missing from her collection.

“I would like to request the government to give me the Arjuna award. I will be very happy. The Arjuna award is the biggest award. I don’t have it. I want it. I will be very happy if the government considers my achievement and awards it to me,” she said.

The silver was the culmination of years of persistence through disappointment and injury for Mirabai, and finally gave her the Asian Games medal she had dreamed of since beginning her weightlifting journey.

--IANS

vi/