Complaint filed against Netflix & Mukesh Chhabra for inappropriate language on 'India’s Got Latent 2'

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Samay Raina's show 'India’s Got Latent' has once again landed in trouble after a complaint was filed against the casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix India for inappropriate language being used on the show.

Complainant Anurag Shrivastav has alleged that he arrived in Mumbai on the evening of September 22, 2026, and while watching Netflix on his laptop in the hotel room, he saw the 'India’s Got Latent' episode that had actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and stand-up comedian Kaustubh Agarwal, alongside host Samay Raina as part of the panel.

As he was watching the episode, the complainant came across some objectionable statements and realized their serious social impact.

During the episode, Mukesh Chhabra allegedly said, "Mere Aaram Nagar mein aao, g**** *****."

"In the said episode, Mr. Mukesh Chhabra appears as a panel member. While watching the program, he was allegedly heard using highly inappropriate, objectionable, and sexually suggestive language, stating:

"Mere Aaram Nagar mein aao, g**** *****," read the complaint.

"The authenticity of this statement, the identification of the voice/person, the complete context, and the exact timestamp need to be verified from the original and unedited recording", it went on.

The complainant further stated that if the authenticity of this statement is proven, it poses a huge question on the dignity of the viewers and cyber security of children.

The complainant further demanded the investigation of Netflix's role in this. It was further asked on what basis such content was allowed on the streaming platform. An investigation into the role of Monika Shergill, Netflix India's content chief, was also demanded.

'India’s Got Latent' is no stranger to controversies. In February 2025, content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia faced massive backlash after his remarks about parents and sex during one of the episodes of season one.

--IANS

pm/