September 23, 2026 5:59 PM हिंदी

Adnan Sami shares inside pics from wife Roya’s grand birthday party with Shaan, Javed Ali, Poonam Dhillon

Adnan Sami shares inside pics from wife Roya’s grand birthday party with Shaan, Javed Ali, Poonam Dhillon

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Singer-composer Adnan Sami shared glimpses from his wife Roya Sami Khan’s birthday celebration, giving fans a peek into the star-studded evening.

Adnan shared a series of pictures from the celebration on his social media account with the caption, “A night to remember, thank you to everyone who came to celebrate my lovely, Roya”.

The pictures show Adnan surrounded by friends and guests at what appears to have been an intimate musical evening. In one of the pictures, Adnan is seated at the piano while Shaan, Javed Ali and many other guests gather around him.

Roya can also be seen enjoying the celebrations with the guests. Poonam Dhillon, who attended the birthday gathering, had also shared glimpses from the evening, including pictures with Adnan, Roya, Shaan, Rakesh Roshan, Mahima Chaudhry and others.

The musical evening also saw Adnan, Shaan and Javed Ali come together for an impromptu rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s classic ‘Maine Poocha Chand Se’.

A video from the celebration was also shared by former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who attended the party with his wife Safa Mirza.

Poonam Dhillon, too, shared a video compilation from the birthday celebration and called it a “memorable evening with Friends”, thanking the hosts for the gathering.

On the occasion of Roya’s birthday, Adnan also penned a heartfelt note for his wife, expressing gratitude for her presence in his life and describing the bond they share with their daughter Medina.

He wrote, Happy Birthday to the woman who holds my world together - My Darling Roya...

I say it often in my head, but today I want to say it out loud. I am so grateful to God for you.

You share my dreams, you steady me when I spiral, and somehow you still surprise me with how fiercely you stand up for me. That mix — your calm and your fire — is honestly breathtaking. With our beloved angelic daughter Medina, I see the tenderness that anchors us both. You make everything feel safe, warm and real. I love you more than I manage to put into words. Thank you for choosing us in all the quiet and fierce ways. Today and always, I’m yours. Happy Birthday, my love.”

–IANS

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