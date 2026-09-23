Gujarat rolls out state-wide GPU framework to support AI projects

Gandhinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) Gujarat government has operationalised state-wide GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) framework to provide government departments, institutions and selected AI startups access to shared high-performance computing infrastructure, a move aimed at supporting the implementation of the state's AI Action Plan.

Under the framework, Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL) will manage centralised GPU infrastructure, allowing government departments and affiliated institutions to access computing resources without having to independently establish high-performance computing facilities.

The decision was taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

The framework is intended to expand the use of artificial intelligence in governance, public service delivery and innovation. Gujarat's AI Action Plan has six key pillars — Data; Infrastructure; Capacity Building; Foundational R&D and Use Case Development; Deeptech Startup Facilitation; and Safe & Trusted AI.

The GPUaaS framework operationalises the infrastructure pillar by establishing a common mechanism for accessing computing capacity for approved AI and data-driven projects.

Besides government departments, the facility will be available to government institutions, boards and corporations, autonomous institutions and other organisations approved by the Science and Technology Department from time to time.

GPU resources will be allocated through a centralised mechanism based on factors including technical feasibility, resource availability, approved use cases, priority of requirements and applicable government policies.

GIL will be responsible for provisioning, operating, monitoring and managing the GPU infrastructure, as well as coordinating the operational, technical and administrative aspects of the GPUaaS ecosystem.

Eligible state government departments, government institutions and government educational institutions will receive access to the GPU infrastructure on a 100 per cent subsidised basis.

The subsidy will also cover the production rollout of AI use cases developed by startups selected under the AI Innovation Challenge at the AI Centre of Excellence (AI CoE).

Other startups may also access the GPU facility, subject to the availability of resources and the terms and conditions of the approved GPUaaS framework.

In such cases, they will have to pay the actual GPU service cost along with the applicable GIL consultancy fee.

The framework provides for GIL to receive a seven per cent consultancy fee on the actual cost of GPU services procured from a Cloud Service Provider empanelled by IndiaAI.

The government has also incorporated provisions relating to data security and responsible use of AI.

Departments and other user organisations will be permitted to use GPU resources only for approved purposes and will have to comply with applicable government policies on information security, data privacy, cybersecurity and responsible AI use.

For implementation, GIL will periodically issue detailed guidelines with the approval of the Science and Technology Department.

These will cover eligibility criteria, application procedures, GPU allocation, operational requirements, charging methodology and monitoring mechanisms.

The framework has come into effect immediately and provides a common structure for government entities and approved users to access and manage the computing capacity required for AI applications across Gujarat.

--IANS

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