September 23, 2026 6:00 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Ankush marches into Boxing 80kg quarterfinals with commanding win

Asian Games: Ankush marches into Boxing 80kg quarterfinals with commanding win

Aichi, Sep 23 (IANS) Ankush Panghal moved within one victory of an Asian Games medal after the Indian boxer produced another assured performance to advance to the men’s 80kg quarterfinals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Wednesday.

Competing at his maiden Asian Games, Panghal secured a 5-0 unanimous decision over Bahrain’s Hamsa Vogel in the Round of 16, maintaining India’s perfect start in the boxing competition.

The 21-year-old entered the bout carrying considerable momentum after opening his campaign with a 3-0 victory over Brunei’s Vogel in the Round of 32. He once again dictated the pace against the Bahrain boxer, combining sharp combinations with controlled movement to leave the judges with little doubt over the outcome.

Panghal’s progression has also added another milestone to a rapidly developing international career. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist was a silver winner at last year’s World Boxing Cup Final and is now just one win away from guaranteeing himself a medal in Nagoya.

The Indian will face Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals, with a place in the last four at stake.

Panghal had earlier negotiated his opening bout without allowing his opponent to establish sustained control. Against Vogel in the Round of 32, he used his jab effectively and countered whenever the Brunei boxer attempted to press forward. After taking the opening round with a perfect 10 from the judges, Panghal continued to control the exchanges and protected his advantage with disciplined defence in the final round.

The victory was part of an impressive opening run for the Indian boxing contingent in Aichi-Nagoya. All four Indian pugilists who have entered the ring so far have progressed from their respective opening bouts.

Jadumani Singh advanced in the men’s 55kg category after defeating Nepal’s Chandra Bahadur Thapa 5-0, while Sakshi Chaudhary began her women’s 51kg campaign with a 5-0 win over Paris Olympian Aira Villegas of the Philippines.

Sakshi will next face world champion Alua Balkibekova in the Round of 16, while Panghal will look to take the next step towards the podium when he meets Salimov in the 80kg quarterfinal.

--IANS

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