Asian Games: 'I didn't want to give up until the last point,' says Anahat after historic silver

Nagoya, Sep 27 (IANS) Anahat Singh said she did not want to give up until the final point despite being pushed back by Malaysia’s defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam as the Indian teenager signed off with a historic silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 here on Sunday.

“I honestly just didn’t want to let it go easily. It was 3-0 for her, but I didn’t want to let any point go without a fight. I definitely didn’t play my best squash today, but I didn’t want to give up until the last point because you never know what can happen,” Anahat told IANS.

The 18-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the Asian Games women’s singles squash event. She had earlier scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach the women’s singles final at the continental showpiece.

Sivasangari, ranked No. 5 in the world, controlled the contest with her attacking game and defence to successfully defend the gold medal she won at Hangzhou 2022.

Anahat, however, looked back at her campaign with satisfaction, having beaten World No. 6 Satomi Watanabe in a dramatic semifinal after coming back from two games down and saving two match points.

“Yeah, like you said, the competition’s been, I mean, Siva’s number five in the world, Satomi’s number six, so just getting to play against the top players is something that’s really special, and, of course, I’m quite happy with the silver medal,” she said.

“This is my first time playing individuals, actually, and my second time playing in the Asian Games, and just getting to learn from this and be at this stage is something that is very exciting for every athlete, and also getting a medal on top of that is something I’m quite happy about.”

The silver also meant Anahat missed out on the first direct qualification opportunity for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where squash will make its debut, with the singles gold medallist earning the quota.

Anahat, however, said the experience would be an important part of her development over the next two years.

“I tried my 100 per cent, but there are always things that work out and some things that don't, and hopefully the journey for the next two years is going to be good,” she said.

The reigning Junior World Champion also had a message for young girls in India who aspire to pursue sport.

“I’d just say to give it your all, and if it’s something that you really love doing and are passionate about, you should not let it go very easily, and you should just push and just enjoy every moment of it,” she said.

Anahat credited her family, coaches, government and sponsors for helping her reach the highest level of the sport.

"There are a lot of people I can dedicate it to. First of all, my family, my parents and my sister and just everyone; they’ve supported me through every single thing, and they’re always there in whatever I need, and of course my coaches as well,” she said.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without them, and just getting to be a part of the stage and competing at the highest level is something that’s not very easy, and I’m only able to do that because of all of them,” she added.

The teenager also praised the growing support for squash in India and the government’s role in helping the sport reach more athletes.

“I think it’s great that there are more sports that are getting attention. Even squash has grown a lot in the last few years, and I think it’s great to see so many new players that want to pick up squash and other sports as well,” she said.

“I think it’s the government’s support that really matters the most, and the fact that they’re pushing it – I’m pretty sure that it’s going to grow. Even more and more athletes can come out of this and represent India and squash and other sports at the highest level,” she added.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on gold, Anahat said she was keen to savour her Asian Games experience, including her first taste of Japanese food.

“It’s definitely a new experience, and it’s very exciting. You only get this once in four years, so I’m trying to savour every moment,” she said.

--IANS

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