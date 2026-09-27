Bhuvan Bam talks about his evolving relationship with sense of righteousness

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Bhuvan Bam, who essays the role of the legendary freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in the recently released streaming series ‘The Revolutionaries’, has spoken up about his journey of making YouTube content.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Nikkhil Advani, Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf and Gurfateh Pirzada during the promotions of the show in the city.

He told IANS, “I think what the world says about you, if you get entangled in that, you will never be able to come out of it. I can give my example. When I started YouTube, there were all the people around me. All of them said, ‘Don't do it, there is no future in it’. I said, ‘You never went to that side of the grass. So, you don't know. 2 people told you, you agreed to what they said, then they relayed it to me’. I understood that at the age I am, if I have to reach that place where I don't know if I can go or not, but I need a part of confidence, that someone tells me, ‘Do it, we are behind you’. I want to entertain everyone in life, I want to bring a smile to everyone's face, I want to make people cry, I want to make people laugh, I want to share all kinds of emotions that a human being can feel”.

He further mentioned that he learned righteousness while exploring the medium of YouTube, and navigating everything that the medium threw at him.

He shared, “So, I feel that my passion has always helped me in that. And I learned righteousness on that path. I have met such people, who never said yes to me. No one said to me, ‘You are doing the right thing’. So, I learned righteousness from them. Never consider yourself above anyone else”.

“In this journey, always remember that you don't know who will come and turn the tables tomorrow. It is wrong to think that we are indispensable. So, I feel that everyone discovers these three words at different stages of life. I have done passion and righteousness now. I have some shortcomings which I will learn in life”, he added.

--IANS

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