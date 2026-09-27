Anne Hathaway explains why she hasn't appeared on ‘Hot Ones’

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has shared that her pregnancy has stopped her from appearing on the spicy chat ‘Hot Ones’.

The 43-year-old actress announced her pregnancy in June. The actress stars in ‘Verity’, the new psychological thriller film, and Anne has related her on-screen character to her real-life self.

The actress recently appeared on the Talk Of The Townsend podcast, and spoke about her character. She said, "Alex Cooper and Call Her Daddy was scripted, and then I just, in a production meeting said, ‘Is that enough to establish ‘Verity’ as an iconic cultural figure?’ (I thought) if we could do something, like, get a Gayle King interview and Hot Ones that would be, like, the triple crown trifecta”.

‘Verity’ tells the story of a writer who is hired to complete Verity Crawford’s unpublished book after she was paralysed in a car crash. Anne's on-screen character is interviewed by podcast host Alex Cooper and Hot Ones presenter Sean Evans, but the actress still hasn't been on the show in real life.

Speaking about the Hot Ones wings challenge, the actress said, "I’ve never done it before. I’ve never done the ten-piece gauntlet. You don’t want your first kiss ever in your life to be, like, an onscreen kiss, you want that to be a real thing where you’re not playing a character at the same time as experiencing something physically”.

Anne subsequently revealed that she's been advised against going on Hot Ones in real life because she could go into labour. The Oscar-winning star, who already has Jonathan, ten, and Jack, six, with husband Adam Shulman, shared, "My doctor said I couldn’t do it because I might go into early labour. So, I still haven’t done the gauntlet yet. I’m not sure when that’s going to happen. Maybe next year”.

Meanwhile, Anne recently revealed that she's relished her jam-packed work schedule in 2026. The actress has starred in a series of big-budget movies already this year, including ‘Mother Mary’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, and ‘The Odyssey’.

--IANS

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