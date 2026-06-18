June 18, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

Asian Doubles Squash: Abhay-Velavan kick off title defence in style

Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar kick off title defence in style in the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Thursday. Photo credit: SRFI

Sarawak (Malaysia), June 18 (IANS) India’s leading men’s duo, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar, began their title defence successfully at the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Thursday.

The top seed smoothly defeated the South Korean duo of Oh Seojin and Min-Woo Lee 11-7, 11-10 in Pool A, using a mix of finesse and control to secure the win in a quick, intense match.

Meanwhile, compatriots Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand defeated Singapore’s Samuel Quek Wei Yi/Justin Yap 11-3, 11-3, but narrowly lost to Japan’s Naoki Hayashi/Ren Makino 8-11, 11-8, 6-11 in Pool B.

In mixed doubles, second seeds Velavan and Joshna Chinappa defeated Cordelia Hsu and Pan Hong Rui (TPE) 11-2, 11-3 in Pool B, aiming to surpass their previous year’s bronze medal.

In women’s doubles, second seeds Joshna and Rathika Seelan won all three matches on the first day in six-team Pool B. They defeated Singapore’s Jayna Lim and Jacintha Han 11-5, 11-5, Japan’s Sugimoto Risa and Erisa Sano 11-9, 11-8, and fellow Indians Janet Vidhi and Pooja Arthi 11-5, 11-8.

Seventh seed Janet and Pooja won their remaining two matches of the day. They defeated higher-seeded Sugimoto and Erisa with scores of 8-11, 11-4, 11-5, where Janet showed remarkable court coverage, and Pooja executed decisive finishes. They also overcame Singapore’s Wai Lynn Au Yeong and Naisha Singh, with scores of 9-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Last year, India claimed victory in all three categories, with Abhay and Anahat Singh winning the mixed title and Anahat, together with seasoned player Joshna Chinappa, taking the women’s titles.

Rising teenage talent Anahat is not competing in Malaysia this week; she is preparing for the World Junior Championships in Canada next month.

Abhay's last appearance at the British Open ended with a narrow loss to Egyptian world No 8 Mohamad Zakaria, who won 9-11, 4-11, 11-7, 10-12 in a tight match.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar kick off title defence in style in the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Thursday. Photo credit: SRFI

Asian Doubles Squash: Abhay-Velavan kick off title defence in style