Asian Cup 2026: India U20 women in must-win clash with Chinese Taipei in final Group C encounter

Pathum Thani (Thailand), April 7 (IANS) The Indian U20 women’s team will take on Chinese Taipei in a must-win fixture in their final Group C league match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Wednesday.

After suffering defeats in their opening two matches against Japan and Australia, both India and Chinese Taipei find themselves in an identical situation, chasing a result that could keep their hopes in the tournament alive.

India's goal difference of -11 makes things a bit more complicated than Chinese Taipei's -7. The Young Tigresses’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2004 rest on securing a place among the two best third-placed teams across all groups.

Their task will be simplified if either the Group A match between Vietnam and Bangladesh on Tuesday or the Group B match between Uzbekistan and Jordan on Wednesday ends in a draw. In that case, the winner of the India vs Chinese Taipei match will qualify for the quarterfinals, regardless of goal difference. But if there is a winner in both those games, India would need to beat Chinese Taipei by a handsome margin to avoid being the worst-ranked third-placed side in the three groups. At the moment, the goal differences of the other teams are - Bangladesh (-3), Vietnam (-6), Uzbekistan (-8), and Jordan (-9).

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson was clear about what is required from his side.

“We need to be a lot stronger and more determined in both 18-yard boxes, in how we defend our own box, and in how we score goals against them. We need to be more direct in attack, tougher, and more clinical. But we must also remember that we are facing a very good team," he said.

Across their first two matches, the Young Tigresses have shown glimpses of their ability, but have also been punished for lapses at key moments.

“We need to be strong in duels, communicate a lot, and be even more aggressive than in the first two games. When we win the ball, we need to be sharper and quicker in transition, and look to go for goal-scoring opportunities," the Swede added.

“The only thing that matters to us is that we have to go for the win, because that is our only chance to qualify for the quarter-finals. That is the only mindset," Alexandersson affirmed.

Forward Sulanjana Raul, who scored twice in the qualifiers last year, did not shy away from the reality of the situation.

“We are in a difficult situation. The last match is a deciding match because we still have chances. We lost the first two matches in a very poor way, conceding five and six goals. So in this last match, we must win. We must perform very well and try to score as many goals as we can," the 18-year-old was quoted as saying by the official website of AIFF.

The emphasis on attacking efficiency, something India have worked on throughout their preparation, now becomes critical. She is also aware that the challenge will be equally fierce from the other side. The need for a strong start is another key factor.

“Right now, there is only one thing on my mind — to do very well in the last match. We have to take our chances, whatever opportunities we get. We know that they will also come fully prepared because they also want to win and qualify. It won’t be an easy match against Chinese Taipei. Whoever comes onto the pitch will want to win, so it will be a tough game.

“We definitely have to win. We need to score early as well. From an individual point of view, if I get a chance, I have to convert it as quickly as possible," Sulanjana added.

At the other end of the pitch, defensive discipline will be just as crucial. Defender Cindy Colney reflected on the lessons from the opening games and the responsibility of ensuring improvement. The 19-year-old started in the national team as a midfielder during her U17 days, but under Alexandersson, she has been converted into a solid centre-back. At 164 centimetres, she is the second-tallest outfield player in the squad, only behind her centre-back partner Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, who is 169.

“I was playing as a midfielder earlier, but then the coach asked me to play in defence,” Cindy said. "I’ve adjusted well here, and every time I get the opportunity, I try my best not to let the coach’s trust break.”

The defensive unit has come under pressure in the first two matches, and Cindy acknowledged the need for accountability.

“We have played two matches, and conceding so many goals is not something that should happen. We conceded due to some poor situations, and sometimes there were individual mistakes as well.

“Whatever mistakes we have made, we will learn from them and rectify. And about the things we have done well, we need to continue doing those.”

With everything on the line, the approach is all-in.

“For both teams, it is like a final. We will play as a team and give everything on the pitch. Chinese Taipei is a team that can defend well, and whenever they get a chance to counter-attack, they do it very effectively. So we need to stay focused every second," Cindy added.

Chinese Taipei head coach Hsieh Chih-chun acknowledged the challenge ahead and the balance between the two sides. “India are a very attacking side, and their fighting spirit and defensive mentality are excellent, but I feel that both our teams are very evenly matched in terms of ability," he said.

--IANS

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