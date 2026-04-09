April 09, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

Asian Boxing C'ships: Indian women top medal charts with 4 golds

Asian Boxing C'ships: Indian women top medal charts with 4 golds

Ulaanbaatar, April 9 (IANS) The Indian women's team delivered a historic performance at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, finishing on top of the medal charts with a total of 10 medals, including four gold, two silver, and four bronze, underlining their dominance at the continental stage.

Under the stewardship of head coach Santiago Nieva, every member of the women's team returned home with a medal, stamping their authority on the continental competition.

With Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh in attendance, Minakshi (48kg) got things going by claiming the first gold of the day with a commanding 5–0 victory over Mongolia’s Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan. Preeti (54kg) continued her sensational run, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Huang Hsiao-wen, a three-time world champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist, by a unanimous 5–0 decision to secure the top podium finish.

Priya (60kg) added to India’s gold tally with a clinical 3–0 win over North Korea’s Won Un-gyong in the final. Arundhati (70kg) also impressed, registering a 4:1 victory against Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish to clinch gold in her category.

India added two silver medals to its tally, with Jaismine (57kg) finishing runner-up after a strong campaign, while Alfiyan Pathan (80+kg) also secured silver following her final bout.

Having confirmed 16 medals, the most of any nation in this edition, India will be looking to finish the tournament strongly on Friday, with two men's boxers in the finals.

On Tuesday, Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) showcased a commanding performance in the men’s division, defeating Jordan’s Huthaifa Eshish with a unanimous 5:0 score to reach the final. Similarly, Sachin (60kg) secured a strong 4:1 win against Thailand’s Sakda Ruamtham in his semifinal.

Akash was defeated 1:4 by Javokhir Abdurakhimov from Uzbekistan. Lokesh lost 0:5 to Jasurbek Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan. Narender experienced a 1:4 loss to China’s Bayikewuzi Danabieke, with the match being halted in the first round due to a cut. Harsh Choudhary also fell 1:4 to Parviz Karimov of Tajikistan.

--IANS

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