Uttar Pradesh: Under ‘CM Yuva’ initiative, more than 10,000 innovative enterprises spring up

Lucknow, April 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a remarkable shift in the entrepreneurial journey, with thousands of youths making a conscious switch to innovation-driven start-up ecosystem, rather than getting involved in family-run businesses.

The new trend has picked up among the state’s youth and is witnessing their increased participation in new-age sectors. The ‘CM Yuva’ scheme is the force behind this new trend as several innovation-driven start-ups are springing up across the state, with many youth grabbing the opportunity to turn ‘job creators’.

According to an official statement, more than 10,000 innovative enterprises have been established so far in the state under the ‘CM Yuva’ initiative, indicating a rapid rise in entrepreneurial confidence among young people. Youth are moving beyond traditional businesses and making their mark in modern and emerging sectors.

According to Sarveshwar Shukla, Nodal Officer of ‘CM Yuva’ and Joint Commissioner Industries, schemes like ‘CM Yuva’ have not only expanded employment opportunities but are also playing a key role in realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Sharing information about the one-of-its-kind initiative, he said, "Out of the total enterprises established so far under the scheme, 10 per cent are based on innovative models. As per the vision of the Chief Minister, a target has been set to increase this to 25 per cent in the current financial year 2026-27."

Sector-wise data shows that food and restaurant businesses have emerged as the top choice among youth, with the highest number of 763 enterprises established. Other sectors with active participation include computer training with 370 enterprises, pathology sampling with 260, fast food with 253, franchise-based models with 253, and online teaching with 189 enterprises.

Additionally, emerging sectors such as gyms with 170 enterprises, mobile IT and digital platforms with 120, travel and tourism with 117, and cloud kitchens with 117 enterprises are also witnessing rapid growth.

Lucknow (with 287 enterprises) is said to be spearheading this trend, being followed closely by Azamgarh (286 enterprises) and Hardoi (with 262 enterprises). Other leading districts include Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Raebareli, Bareilly and Firozabad. This initiative has provided a new direction to the start-up culture in the state.

Banks have played a vital role in strengthening the start-up ecosystem. Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank has provided loans to the highest number of innovative models, totalling 2,133. Other major contributors include State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and more.

--IANS

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