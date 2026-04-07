April 07, 2026 9:04 PM हिंदी

Asian Boxing C'ships 2026: Minakshi, Jaismine shine as six women reach final

Minakshi, Jaismine shine as six women reach final of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. Photo credit: Asian Boxing

Ulaanbaatar, April 7 (IANS) India continued their impressive campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, with a total of eight boxers, six women and two men, storming into the finals. Minakshi and Jaismine led the charge in the women’s semifinals on Tuesday, while Vishvanath Suresh and Sachin added to the tally with strong performances in the men’s category.

In the women’s 48kg semifinal, Minakshi registered a confident 4:1 victory over Thailand’s Thipsatcha Yodwaree to seal her spot in the gold medal bout. Joining her in the final, Jaismine edged past Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova in a closely contested 3:2 decision in the women’s 57kg category.

In the men’s division, Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) delivered a dominant performance, outclassing Jordan’s Huthaifa Eshish with a unanimous 5:0 win to advance to the final. Sachin (60kg) also impressed with a solid 4:1 victory over Thailand’s Sakda Ruamtham in his semifinal clash.

In other results, Akash lost 1:4 to Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Abdurakhimov. Lokesh went down 0:5 against Jasurbek Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan. Narender suffered a 1:4 defeat to China’s Bayikewuzi Danabieke, with the bout being stopped in the first round due to a cut. Harsh Choudhary also lost 1:4 to Tajikistan’s Parviz Karimov.

India will now look to convert these strong performances into gold as several boxers gear up for the finals. In the women’s 48kg final, Minakshi will face Mongolia’s Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan. Jaismine is set to take on Thailand’s Punrawee Ruenros in the 57kg title clash.

In other key finals featuring Indian boxers, Preeti (54kg) will go up against Chinese Taipei’s Huang Hsiao-wen, while Priya (60kg) faces North Korea’s Un Gyong Won. Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) is set to meet Kazakhstan’s Bakyt Seidish in her gold medal bout.

With eight finalists across categories, India heads into the final day with strong momentum at the continental showpiece.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Alana King reclaims No.1 spot in ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

Alana King reclaims No.1 spot in ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

MEA Secy visits Suriname Embassy to condole demise of former President Santokhi

MEA Secy visits Suriname Embassy to condole demise of former President Santokhi

Pakistanis paying huge price for govt's multi-billion dollar policy errors: Report

Pakistanis paying huge price for govt's multi-billion dollar policy errors: Report

Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman denies retiring from T20I format: Report

Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman denies retiring from T20I format: Report

Lungi Ngidi is easy to handle, knows his bowling areas well, says Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi is easy to handle, knows his bowling areas well, says Munaf Patel

Bangladesh Foreign Minister begins India visit, to hold key meetings on Wednesday

Bangladesh Foreign Minister begins India visit, to hold key meetings on Wednesday

Opening of Saint Kitts and Nevis resident mission will deepen partnership: EAM Jaishankar

Opening of Saint Kitts and Nevis resident mission will deepen partnership: EAM Jaishankar

'Will boost morale', 'bring gender equality': Female professionals welcome Women's Reservation Bill

'Will boost morale', 'bring gender equality': Female professionals welcome Women's Reservation Bill

IPL 2026: Rain delays start of Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026: Rain delays start of Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

Terror will not deter us: Israel condemns attack on its Consulate in Turkey (File image)

Terror will not deter us: Israel condemns attack on its Consulate in Turkey