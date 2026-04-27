Asian Beach Games: Indian women's team wins gold, men settle for silver (Ld)

Sanya (China), April 27 (IANS) India ended the kabaddi competitions in the Asian Beach Games with the women's team clinching a gold medal and the men's team settling for silver for the second consecutive edition, claiming two medals in the competitions being held in Sanya, China, on Monday

The women's team made the country proud by defeating Sri Lanka comfortably in the final to win the gold, while the men went down to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The two medals in kabaddi on Monday were India’s first at this edition.

The Indian women registered a comfortable 47-31 win over Asian Beach Games champion Sri Lanka to win their sixth consecutive title. This is India's first gold in this edition of the Asian Beach Games. Earlier, the Indian women defeated Bangladesh 50-31 in the semifinals to confirm the first medal.

"History made in Sanya, China! The Indian Women’s Kabaddi team secures GOLD at the 6th Asian Beach Games, China, defeating Sri Lanka 47-31. This marks India’s first medal of the games! The hard work put in at the SAI RC Gandhinagar national coaching camp has truly paid off," SAI Gandhinagar shared in X.

Meanwhile, the men's team fell to the Islamic Republic of Iran this year, losing the summit clash 44-31. The six-member team of Brijendra Singh Choudhary. Jitendra Yadav, Yatharth Deshwal, Neeraj, Jai Bhagwan, and Bhanu Pratap Tomar trailed Iran 23-11 at the halfway stage and never recovered in the second half.

The team had lost to Pakistan in the final of the previous edition, and exacted revenge by beating the neighbours 50-27 in the semifinals in Sanya.

Organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Asian Beach Games is a multi-sport event focused on beach and coastal disciplines. First held in Bali, Indonesia, in 2008, the Games showcase sports not always featured at the Asian Games.

The Asian Beach Games were last held in 2016 in Da Nang, Vietnam, and were initially scheduled to return in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a prolonged delay, with the event now resumed after a decade.

The 2026 edition is being staged entirely in the resort city of Sanya, and India sent a 31-member contingent.

At the 2016 edition, India won 24 medals, including two gold, four silver, and 18 bronze. The women’s kabaddi team clinched gold, while the men’s team settled for silver. India’s other gold medal came in Varna, where Shweta More triumphed in the women’s 52kg event.

--IANS

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